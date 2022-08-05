The City Council will consider approving a recruit position for the Ludington Police Department when it meets at 6 p.m., Monday, at City Hall.
The position would allow LPD to hire people who haven’t yet graduated from police academy, but are interested in law enforcement.
Difficulty hiring new police officers is behind the change, according to the agenda packet.
City Manager Mitch Foster said the state police union would also have to vote on the change, which he expects to happen “fairly quickly.”
Recruits would be subject to a background check and mental evaluation, according to the memorandum of understanding up for the council’s approval.
They would also have to pass fitness tests, physical health and drug screenings under the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.
Contracts
The council will also consider accepting engineering consulting services on a dock replacement.
Engineering firm Prein & Newhof proposes to coordinate and assist with replacement of the Municipal Marina’s floating E dock for a cost not to exceed $39,000.
Also, a contract to handle sludge waste at the Wastewater Treatment Plant is up for a first presentation and approval at a subsequent meeting.
BioTech Agronomics Inc. proposes to haul the sludge, or biosolids, from the site and apply them as fertilizer in agricultural fields.
That disposal method is approved by the state’s environmental agency and is “the most cost-effective option,” the plant’s superintendent, Chris Cossette, wrote in a memo.
The proposed cost this year is $0.0564 per gallon of material removed and applied. That would increase to $0.0592 next year and $0.0621 in 2024.
The biosolids had been stored in a pond on-site since the mid-1970s, but in 2017 the city was notified that was no longer legal.
The sludge storage ponds have since been upgraded to a more modern system, but there remains “a finite amount of storage on-site,” Cossette wrote.
Other business
The council will also consider instituting a no-parking zone on the south side of East Melendy Street, leading east from South James Street for 195 feet.
The purpose is to “ensure unobstructed passage of semi traffic to and from Ludington Bay Brewing Company,” according to the order.