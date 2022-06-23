Kayleigh Hathaway, owner of Blast Away Pressure Washing, has had a successful first year of business in Mason County, so she and her husband, Larry Hathaway, are hoping to give back to the community that’s supported them.
The Hathaways launched their business about a year ago, when the pandemic still had a firm grip on the state and beyond. Kayleigh noted that it wasn’t “the most opportune time” to start a new business venture, but the specifics of the service the Hathaways offer gave them a leg up.
“Seeing as we’re a cleaning company I don’t think (the pandemic was) too big of a (detriment),” Kayleigh said.
The couple offers pressure-washing services for homes and businesses, cleaning exteriors for residential properties, businesses, trailers, docks and more. Larry is licensed in biohazard clean-up, too.
As a thank-you to the community for the warm welcome, Blast Away is holding a pair of contests, giving away pressure-washing jobs to people in need this summer.
“With our business being successful so far, I wanted to give back to the people that deserve a clean exterior house-washing, but maybe don’t have the means to do it,” Kayleigh said. “Maybe they’re elderly or disabled, along those lines.”
Self-nominations aren’t allowed, but people can nominate others for a pressure-washing by visiting www.blastawaypressurewashingllc.com and selecting the “contest” tab. Then they can enter the name and phone number of the individual or family they’re nominating, along with a reason why they feel the nominee is deserving.
Winners are selected at the end of each month. The plan is to announce a winner at the end of each month.
“We’re looking at residential houses, someone in the general area — Ludington, Scottville, Manistee, Pentwater,” Kayleigh said. “It’s an exterior house-washing for a value of up to $1,000.”
The specifics of the cleaning depends on the winner, she said, stating that it’s “whatever they’re in need of.”
“We really appreciate our customers and being welcomed so quickly into the community, and this is kind of my way of giving back,” Kayleigh added.
Blast Away Pressure Washing still operates on an on-call basis, but if business continues to boom, the Hathaways might invest in a commercial space sometime in the future.
Kayleigh said she and her husband have “always planned to open our own business,” and things just “fell into place” in 2021.
“We bit the bullet and we did it,” she said, adding that the couple also joined the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The business is still accepting nominations for the June contest. A second winner will be announced at the end of July.