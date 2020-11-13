The Mason County District Library has been searching for ways to better serve its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new program just introduced to the district library, known as Librarians Shop the Shelves, aims at doing just that.
“This is a new take on library services,” said Eric Smith, Mason County District Library co-director.
“This program is just a way to make it easier for people to gather up books,” said Co-director Sue Carlson. “We do not have browsing right now, which makes it difficult to just run into the library to find something to read.”
Carlson said eventually the library is handling that part of it for the customer. That is what librarians love to do — help people find a book.
“You want stuff to read, but you do not have a title in mind, you can fill out a form, which is located on the Mason County District Library home page or at www.masoncounty.lib.mi.us/ librarians-shop-the-shelves/. That form gives us ideas of what sorts of things you like and we will pick stuff out for you.”
Carlson said this program is for all library users young and old alike or a parent can fill out forms for their children.
“It is just meant to make it easier for people to have material to read.” She said. “Customers then have the option to pick-up the material either through curbside pick-up or coming into the building to pick it up.
The librarians will consider a patron’s criteria and then supply the patron with as many books as the patron wants and up to 10 DVDs, Smith said.
Currently, the Mason County District Library is open for curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both locations in Ludington and Scottville. You can even print from your phone. The library is open for limited in-person services such as computer use 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
Masks are required for entry. For those unable to wear a mask, library staff will be happy to help patrons outside the building. Those patrons will need to call, email or text the library to receive help.