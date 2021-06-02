New rules regarding temporary signs are on their way for consideration by city council.
Ludington planning commissioners unanimously approved updated guidelines on how many signs can be put up, how big they can be and how long they can stay there.
Next, the rules will be discussed by the city council. The council’s next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14.
In residential areas, temporary signs cannot exceed a total area of 24 square feet and each sign cannot exceed 6 square feet in area.
Signs must be removed within 14 days after the event they were put up for.
Commissioners debated whether the rules would restrict political signs too harshly. Depending on the election, there could be more candidates to promote than the size restrictions allow for.
“We’d probably lose in court if we tried to enforce anything like that,” said Commissioner John Kreinbrink.
The text committee, which drafted the new rules, did not discuss the freedom of speech implications for political signs, Commissioner Jeff White said.
“I don’t know to what point freedom of speech is involved,” White said. “Giving somebody the opportunity to have 100 signs on their yard and as a city we can’t stop that — we didn’t discuss whether we had the authority or not.”
Commissioner John Terzano, who is also a city councilor, said he would bring the issue up when the council discusses the new rules.
In commercial districts, temporary signs can have a total area of up to 48 square feet, but require a permit after 24 square feet. They must be removed, issued a permit or have their permit renewed six months from their installation.
Each establishment in most of Ludington’s commercial areas is permitted one tent sign. It must not exceed 9 square feet in area, 4 ½ feet in height and may only be displayed during business hours.
Temporary signs in industrial districts can be up to 96 square feet in area with a permit, or under 48 square feet without one. Like commercial districts, they must be removed or have a permit issued or renewed after six months.
Ludington currently has different guidelines for temporary signs depending on the intent of the sign. For example, real estate signs can total 12 square feet, while election signs can total 16 square feet.
In 2015, the Supreme Court unanimously decided it’s unconstitutional for rules to vary by sign type.
The planning commission’s new rules aim to stay constitutional by focusing on what district a sign is placed in, rather than the content of the sign.