A new type of savings account will soon be available to help with the expense of buying a first home, with a pair of bills signed into law this month by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Local realtor Renee Malburg, of Five Star Real Estate, said the first-time homebuyer savings account is a “vessel for people … to save for a down payment on their home.”
Each year, deposits to the account are tax-deductible up to $5,000 for single tax returns and $10,000 for joint tax returns. Withdrawals of funds that are used to purchase a home are tax-exempt. Account balances cannot exceed $50,000.
The account is available to anyone who has not owned or purchased a single-family home in the three years before opening an account. It can be opened at a bank, credit union or through a financial advisor.
State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, who sponsored the Senate bill allowing the accounts, said he expects them “to have a great effect.”
“I just look at both of my kids that bought a home in Ludington last year. This would have been a great opportunity for them,” VanderWall said. “Anything that we can do to allow somebody to own a home, that’s really what we need to do.”
Malburg said the tax savings are “a small benefit,” but the accounts also serve to get families talking about finances and make young people “think forward about homeownership.”
“The dream is there, of homeownership, but the way to get there has not really been defined,” she said. “There’s a very small spotlight on how to get to homeownership.”
Jamie Healy, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, said while the accounts “provide some much-needed assistance to some first-time homebuyers,” they don’t help with housing availability or affordability.
She also said first-time buyers need help with more than just the upfront costs of homeownership.
“Owning a home involves ongoing maintenance, emergency funds, utility management, budgets, savings and so much more,” she said. “It would be incredible to see some policy change on investing funds in case management. We could see some amazing shifts in how we function as a society if we invest in people.”
Malburg said the accounts should give first-time buyers a leg-up in a “very, very competitive” market that favors cash sales or conventional loans offered through private lenders.
With those types of financing, sellers see “an easier end (with) less red tape” than dealing with buyers using government-backed loans with low down payments, she said. One of these savings accounts can help a buyer save for a down payment that could make the difference.
“We do have so many of our local area young folks, that they … can’t compete against the cash and the conventional mortgage products that other people (have),” she said. “This will kind of even the playing board.”
Conventional loans and cash sales have outpaced other financing types in this region, according to data from the West Michigan Lakeshore Association of Realtors. They made up 60% of transactions in 2009 and 82% of transactions in the past year.
Malburg compared the accounts to education savings accounts, which are tax-advantaged ways to save for a child’s education. Parents, grandparents and guardians can also set up these home savings accounts with children named as beneficiaries.
Michigan joined several other states, including Minnesota, Montana and Alabama, in offering the accounts. Similar bills allowing the accounts are being discussed in other states, including Ohio.
In a statement, Michigan Realtors President James Iodice lauded “the state’s first dedicated savings vehicle for a new home purchase.”
“These accounts will help individuals and families achieve the dream of homeownership, retain our talented college graduates, and promote financial literacy and smart savings,” he stated.