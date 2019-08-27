Students of Ludington Area Catholic School had their first school day of the 2019-20 academic year on Monday, and LAC Principal Collin Thompson said school faculty and staff members are expecting a successful year.
Throughout the school building at 700 E. Bryant Road, children gathered in classrooms for the first time in months after summer break.
They greeted the new year with enthusiasm, according to Thompson.
“The excitement of the kids on the first day is really something,” Thompson told the Daily News.
