The Mason County Historical Society’s new headquarters at the corner of Harrison Street and Ludington Avenue is nearing completion.
Executive Director Rebecca Berringer suggested there could be a grand opening for the Mason County Research Center this summer, but some of it may be finished even earlier than that.
Artifacts from centuries past are already being packed up at the society’s current base at Historic White Pine Village and are expected to start getting moved in the coming weeks, Berringer said.
It’s going to be a much-needed upgrade in square footage and sophistication, Berringer said. The current space in the admissions building at White Pine Village is several times smaller, and is not temperature- or humidity-controlled, leaving artifacts vulnerable to decay.
“We outgrew the space a long time ago,” collections manager Eric Harmsen said. “We’ve been kind of stuffing stuff in here wherever you can find room for years.”
The top floor of the new space will feature exhibits on Mason County history, a vault with the society’s most precious items, and an event hall. Downstairs, a private area will serve as storage for artifacts, including 292 boxes of newspapers, about 200 boxes of documents and about 2,500 books.
The move will be a return to downtown Ludington for the society, which cycled through several spots there before moving several miles away to the historic village in 1995.
Bringing Mason County history back into the city should be a good thing for visitors and all-season residents alike, Berringer said.
People who visit places for cultural experiences, like a trip to the research center, tend to stay in town longer and spend more money, she said. And since White Pine Village closes for the colder months, having a year-round presence downtown gives the society options for winter activities.
“This is a transformational change for the organization,” Berringer said. “It allows us to take our collection to the next level.”
About $1 million has been raised for the project, which will likely cost about $1.5 million according to James Jensen, president of the society. The society’s revenue is driven by donations and memberships.
For a fee, visitors will be able to browse the research center exhibits and the artifacts on display. Members of the historical society will get in for free. More in-depth research can be set up by appointment.
The entrance off of Ludington Avenue will open into the Mason County Emporium and Sweet Shop. Customers will be able to pick sweets out of a vintage candy counter; buy tickets to the research center, maritime museum and White Pine Village; and buy locally made souvenirs and apparel, Berringer said.
Beyond a partial wall, the space opens up into what Berringer called the “main research gallery.” There will be artifacts and documents on display, and a curved outcrop near the ceiling will have a “township mural” with the history of Mason County’s 15 townships, she said.
There’s a large vault door in one corner, and inside the vault, the society’s “most treasured pieces” — like Warren Cartier’s pocket watch — will be on display behind glass, she said. Outside the vault there will be space for volunteers to work on cataloging artifacts.
Surrounding the research gallery are several offices for staff and a conference room that could double as a workspace for research groups.
Behind the research gallery will be Legacy Hall, where six exhibits are planned to spotlight prominent people and businesses that shaped the county’s past. The hall can fit 70 people with the doors closed, Berringer said, and the society intends to use it for things like presentations, workshops and school trips.
It will also be a revenue source, as it could be sealed off from the rest of the building and rented out after-hours.
Downstairs are 4,591 square feet that will be used to store the bulk of the society’s over 125,000 artifacts. This area won’t be open to the public.
The society’s newspaper collection — one of the oldest in Michigan, dating to the mid-1800s, Berringer said — will be housed with other items in a cavernous side room. Another side room will be part workspace and part document storage.
A kitchen area to the right will allow for cleaning off any dirty or dusty artifacts, Berringer said.
On top of temperature and humidity control, the new building has also been outfitted with a pre-action fire sprinkler system that will keep artifacts from being doused in the event of a false alarm, said Greg Patterson, project manager for the contractor, Heirloom Carpentry & Construction.
The society’s move is being accompanied by a shift in its cataloging system. The new system, PastPerfect Museum Software, is the “gold standard,” Berringer said. It allows for digitization, where documents can be scanned and viewed online.
The site of the future research center has been occupied since 1867, according to James Jensen, president of the society.
First, there was a series of grocery stores, and by the 1960s it was a mixture of offices and small merchants. Beginning in 1965, a bank occupied the corner under various names for 40 years.
The building was purchased by the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and sold to the society in 2019. The research center’s main floor will feature an exhibit on the yearly inductees to the Sports Hall of Fame, Berringer said.
Construction was a bit of an archeology project, as footings for long-gone buildings were unearthed throughout the construction.
“I found an old coffee can that must have been from like, the ‘60s, up here, probably catching a leak at one point,” Patterson said. “Stuff you’d never think to find.”