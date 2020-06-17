A variety of trees were planted across the city as the Ludington Tree Advisory Board and the city's Department of Public Works worked together during the spring for the planting.
The restrictions from COVID-19 didn't allow for children to help with the plantings on Arbor Day, but the trees — 36 in all — were planted, according to Sharon Bradley-Johnson, who is on the board.
"The money was donated by the People's Church in Ludington," she said. "They planted 36 trees this year in the downtown area, near the marina, Stearns Park and a number along the right-of-way."
Bradley-Johnson said there was a diverse number of trees that were planted.
"We select trees that are appropriate for the area in terms of soil and the threes that will be here for a while," she said.
This is the fourth year for the project and the city was recognized for the second straight year as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.
Tuesday morning, Joe Wood and Scott Hansen were in Stearns Park adding mulch to around a London planetree.