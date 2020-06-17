Posing for a photo after mulch was added around the base of a London planetree are, from left, Department of Public Works Crew Leader Mike Van Dyke, DPW Superintendent Joe Stickney, Scott Hansen of the DPW, Sharon Bradley-Johnson of the Ludington Tree Advisory Board, Ludington Mayor Steve Miller and Joe Wood of the DPW. New trees were planted around the city, including this one at Stearns Park.