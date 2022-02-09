New boundary lines for Ludington’s six wards were approved by the city’s Election Commission Wednesday. The lines remain to be approved by City Council.
The new map is based on U.S. Census Bureau data that showed Ludington’s population dropped from 8,076 to 7,655. State law says the lines must be adjusted every 10 years after the census to make sure the wards are as evenly populated as possible.
The new map makes only minor tweaks to the current boundary lines. But because county commission districts were also recently redrawn, the Third and Fifth wards are now split between county District 1 and District 2.
That means voters in those wards may be voting in a different commission race than their neighbor at the same polling place later this year. City Clerk Deb Luskin said election workers will be trained to use a system of color-coded ballots to distinguish county districts.
“We will do our best to work with that and train, train, train, our election workers,” Luskin said.
A bend in the east boundary of the First Ward is getting straightened out, looping in about 31 Second Warders and 19 Third Warders. The ward now includes everything west of Harrison Street and north of Haight Street.
The move will also shift 18 Third Warders into the Second Ward. These residents live north of Haight Street and south of Stray Street, between Harrison Street and Rowe Street.
The north boundary of the Fifth Ward now droops south to include 71 residents north of Dexter Street between Washington Avenue and Staffon Street. The south boundary of the Fifth Ward now heads south at Staffon Street and west at Ludington Avenue/U.S. 10.
Sixty-three Fourth Warders will be joining the Sixth Ward — those who live south of Danaher Street and north of Melendy Street, between Emily Street and Delia Street.
Thirty-nine Third Warders, who live south of Laura Street, are joining the Fourth Ward.
The redrawn wards won’t be in play for the May election, according to Luskin. However, it would be in effect for August primary elections and November general elections.
The Election Commission will soon have to designate a new polling place for the Second Ward. Peterson Auditorium in Franklin Elementary School will be unavailable from Aug. 1 until Dec. 1, 2024 due to construction, according to Luskin.
She said the city is in talks to use Trinity Evangelical Free Church, but it isn’t a sure thing.
The First Ward’s polling place was recently changed to the community room in City Hall due to the pending demolition of its former location, Lakeview Elementary School.