AMBER TWP. — The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County hosted a Beekeeping 101 class Saturday that attracted more than 30 people at Mason County Reformed Church, despite the winter storm.
During the class, members of the beekeepers gave introductions and their different, first-hand experiences of beekeeping. A presentation was given on the inside of the hive featuring the queen, eggs’ life cycles into becoming workers, foragers and nurse bees and bee biology, and what beekeepers might find through observation.
Member Joan Riise stated that one of the first things new beekeepers aka “beeks” need to have is an understanding of the vital importance of the honeybee to the food supply, along with a desire to help while learning more.
“Find a bee club for first-hand knowledge, support and encouragement along the way,” Riise said. “There are tons of books. Bee Culture is a monthly magazine chock full of information from history, to cultural, traditional, even spiritual, and of course, the current best practices.”
To start a new beekeeping hive, Riise stated that it usually runs a person between $300-400.
“To begin, they should buy a 3-pound package of bees that includes a queen; a wood ware, which is a deep 10 frame hive; wax for frames; clothing and gear, gloves, coat, hood, hive tool and smoker.”
Selecting an appropriate location for the hive is very important for beeks. Riise stated that there are multiple factors that should be considered when setting up a new hive.
“What’s growing in the area that the bees might like?” Riise stated. “Is there adequate sunlight through the season (considering summer leaf coverage)? If you’re in town with close neighbors, invite them to know what you’re doing and be conscious of them in choosing a location. If you’re in a farming area, talk with the farmer to learn what pesticides they might be using and when so your bees can be covered and protected during their process. Bees need water which can be as simple as lake water or a birdbath close by, they like it dirty.”
New hives usually get bees in mid-spring to give the queen time to adjust to her new surroundings.
“The box and frames should be set up and ready for installation,” Riise said. “Bees are bought in late April to early May (the club will point newbies to local resources). The package is installed upon arrival.
“The queen remains in her little section of the cage with a few workers to tend her for a couple days to acclimate and release her pheromones to the rest of the colony. Pheromones guide the bees back home after foraging and mark the hive as their own so they don’t get lost. The beekeeper will then release her to her life’s occupation of laying eggs.”
Although many people think of honey when they think of bees, the Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County want to help educate new beeks about all the different ways bees are important, including making honey.
“Honeybees pollinate roughly 85% of our food supply, so pollination is, of course, key,” Beekeepers member Candace Ginn said. “I’m a holistic nutritionist, so for me one of the most important parts of what bees do is the medicine they give us and what bees do to stay healthy for their bodies actually helps us to stay healthy in our bodies.
“I don’t think a lot of people know how many more products that they create and are beneficial to humans and other animals as well.”
Ginn moved to Michigan eight years ago and has a long history of beekeeping even before settling in Mason County. She stated that she never imagined that an insect so small could do such amazing things.
“It’s exciting for me (to keep bees),” she said. “I know that those little insects are so incredibly powerful, and if they really wanted to, I could be dead. Yet, they allow us, as long as we are in a calm enough state, to enter their domain and completely move things around and they go about their business. It’s almost like having an interaction, but being in there with these tiny organisms and being allowed into that space is very special to me.”
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the third Thursday of the month (March-November) at the United Methodist Church in Scottville. Meetings are free, and Riise stated that “newbees” are connected with a seasoned mentor in their area to help make that first year a valuable learning experience.