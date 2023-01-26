Twenty years in education has only encouraged Gateway to Success Academy principal Kerry Newberg to continue with the career she loves.
Newberg, a Ludington native and 2007 graduate of Ludington High School, went to Muskegon Community College to play basketball and volleyball for two years before transferring to Central Michigan University to receive a degree in education.
“I have been in education for 20 years,” she said. “Eighteen years as a teacher and the last year and a half as the principal of G2S. I have taught sixth- through 12th-grade reading, English and history.”
Newberg stated that there has always been one thing that has remained the same during her 20 years as an educator, when most other things have changed so often.
“Jamie Bandstra once told me, ‘Kids will not care about your lesson plans or if you are prepared for the day or not. They care about relationships,’” she said. “Kids are facing more challenges and outside stress than ever before. Social emotional learning is more important now. Relationship building is key to success.”
Working with middle and high school students can sometimes be difficult because those students those ages are experiencing so much and having to make a lot of decisions about their lives. Newberg stated that sometimes what her students really need is a listening ear.
“Being in education has taught me to be a better listener,” she said. “Adults do not always have to be problem solvers, sometimes just really good listeners.”
Stating that education can be the most difficult, yet most rewarding career, Newberg said that it’s the students, staff and families that make everything worthwhile.
“The students, they give me energy, hope and make me laugh daily,” she said. “I love to make personal connections with kids and interact with them inside and outside the school.
“Our staff works as a team. We are all there for one goal and this is to best support kids. All decisions we make reflect this. We support each other and hold each other accountable. And our families, I love the pride and joy they have for their children. I love working as a team with families to best support their child.”
Although she loves her job and the people she gets to see each day, Newberg stated that with the good, sometimes comes the bad. She wants her students to know that she is always there for them, no matter the situation.
“I think a big hardship is preparation in dealing with students who have had trauma,” she said. “I also think social emotional learning is also newer to education and is hard to juggle in the classroom. I also wish that every child could have their own personalized curriculum based on their needs and interests. I wish funding was not something to worry about year after year.”
A lot of times, students don’t know what they’re doing next week, let alone what they want to do for the rest of their lives. Newberg stated that no matter what her students do after they leave G2S, she hopes they have the courage and strength to conquer it.
“I want students to believe in themselves, always,” she said. “No matter what challenges they face, believe that their strengths can get them through anything.”