After 42 years of practicing law, Mark Pehrson has a new employee at his office.
Pehrson’s daughter, Andrea Pehrson McKenzie, was sworn in Friday by Judge Jeffrey Nellis as a new Michigan attorney while sponsored by her father.
“It feels great,” Pehrson McKenzie said. “I’ll be working with my dad until he decides to retire. We will be rebranding the office as Pehrson Law at the first of the year.”
Pehrson McKenzie graduated from Michigan State University School of Law in May and is excited to be back in Mason County. She will be practicing law in the areas of closely held family businesses, real estate and estate planning.
“I’m really most excited about helping the next generation of clients that my dad helped start businesses years ago,” Pehrson McKenzie said. “I am very excited to be back. I’ve always considered Ludington home.”
Nellis, along with the other judges, had some words of encouragement for Pehrson McKenzie before she was sworn into the Bar Association.
“You will never be bored because we have a lot of the same issues as the bigger cities,” Nellis said. “Being a lawyer in Mason County is in the family blood. It’s kind of neat. I am honored to be able to preside over this today.”
Pehrson McKenzie’s father not only is an attorney in Mason County, but her uncle, Mark Raven served as an attorney here as well as Probate Judge for Mason County.
Surrounded by friends and family, Pehrson McKenzie was admitted to the Bar Association as her dad’s motion to the court was approved and signed by Nellis.
“It’s been almost an expectation since she was a child,” Pehrson said. “I always felt she had the aptitude and capacity to be here at this moment. It’s a career she always wanted and she’s going to do fine.”
Pehrson stated that he is not only excited to have his daughter in practice with him, but he is also happy that his long standing clients will have someone he trusts around when he is no longer practicing law.
“It’s important to me to have a qualified and dedicated person who will work with the clients I have had all these years,” he said. “When clients ask me now I will no longer have to tell them I am unsure of who will be here when I’m done. When I told them Andrea was coming into the practice, it was universally applauded.”