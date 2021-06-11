Ludington City Council will hold the first readings of next year’s millage rates at its meeting on Monday, June 14.
An average taxpayer can expect to pay $70.08 more than they did this year under the proposed millages, City Clerk Deborah Luskin wrote in a memo to the council.
Property taxes are determined in part by a combination of millage rates levied by services like schools and colleges. One mill’s worth of money is taxed for every $1,000 of assessed property value, which is 50 percent of the property’s true cash value.
The operating millage is proposed to fall from 11.5513 mills to 11.5420 mills, and the garbage and refuse millage is proposed to fall from 2.7723 mills to 2.7700 mills.
This year, these millages are capped by the Headlee Amendment, a Michigan law which ties millages to inflation.
The police pension millage is proposed to increase from 1.6500 mills to 1.7500 mills.
Due to increases in Ludington’s taxable property value, the operating and refuse millages would bring in an additional $90,212 in tax revenue, Luskin wrote.
The police pension millage would raise an additional $39,294.
Temporary signs
City council will hold the first reading of an ordinance aimed at bringing Ludington’s rules on temporary signs within the bounds of the U.S. Constitution.
In 2015, the Supreme Court unanimously decided it is unconstitutional for rules on temporary signs to vary by the message of the signs, which Ludington’s rules currently do.
The new rules instead vary by the type of zone the signs are in.
Digital gift certificates
City council will consider approving a contract that would digitize the downtown gift certificate program.
The program currently allows customers to buy $10 certificates that can be used at a variety of downtown businesses. Certificates must be shipped or picked up at City Hall.
By contracting with Conpoto, a Holland company, certificates could be distributed online. Conpoto also provides data on how much money has been issued, redeemed and remains in circulation.
The city has a choice of how much of the revenue from certificates to keep and how much to reimburse to merchants, according to a presentation by Conpoto.
The service would cost the city $79 per month. A one-time implementation fee of $1,500 was waived.
Alley closure
The ownership of Sportsman’s Restaurant and Luciano’s Ristoranti are asking the council’s permission to close to traffic the alley south of them through September 11.
The restaurants intend to use the area for outdoor seating, using 12 of the city’s picnic tables and between four and six large wood planters to block the alley.
They also request the city fill large pot holes with cold patch.
Surrounding property owners support the closure, wrote Heather Tykoski, community development director, in a memo to the council.
“Cold patch for the alley holes is something done on a routine basis and will be discussed with (the Department of Public Works),” Tykoski wrote.
Rotary Park movies
Police Chief Timothy Kozal has written requesting to resume showing movies in Rotary Park on Thursdays in August.
The city has partnered with OxyChem and Evergreen Natural Foods Market to show the movies. Ludington High School students involved with Business Professional of America are to run a concession stand.
Movies would be shown at dusk each Thursday beginning Aug. 5.