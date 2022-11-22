VICTORY TWP - With the recent snowfall, many area residents are getting into the Christmas spirit earlier than usual and putting up their Christmas trees, but for Ben Nickelson, he’s been in the Christmas spirit for months.
Nickelson, owner and operator of Needlefast Evergreens has been shipping Christmas trees all over the United States for the last few weeks and he is eager to start selling trees locally today.
“Our first load of Christmas trees was shipped out on November 9th this year,” he said. “We've had years where the first load shipped out on November 1st, but the overwhelming majority of the trees ship out the week before Thanksgiving. Most of them are shipped to the surrounding states (Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana). Our furthest load this year went to Littleton, CO. We are down in trees for our wholesale business this year and will only ship out around 10,000. In an average year, we ship around 20-22,000 trees all across the country.”
A Ludington native, Nickelson took over his family’s tree farm nine years ago, but when he returned, he knew taking over the family business wasn’t going to be just taking over a business, it was a lot more important than that, he was coming back to a community he loved.
“Our community is special,” he said. “This community has provided my family with many opportunities and friends over the years. I feel it is our responsibility to give back. The community is what the people make of it. When we decided to move back to town nine years ago, it wasn't to own a farm. It was to raise our kids in a tight knit community, where people know you. You know your kid’s teachers, or the business owners downtown. A community that thrives together helps everyone move forward. But we have a responsibility to help everyone in it.”
With a family of his own, Nickelson stated that he has become more aware of the struggles a lot of families are facing in the area and since he’s in the “Christmas tree business,” he knows, especially around the holidays, is when these families need a little extra cheer.
“Christmas is a special time of year,” Nickelson said. “There are few events or holidays during the year where it's rare to have everyone in a good mood. Christmas brings that out in us all. Whether it's spending time with our family making memories, or being able to think back to memories you have from loved ones no longer with us, Christmas allows us all to smile. That makes giving back during this time easy to do. But working in the 'Christmas' arena also opens your eyes to the challenges others face. Working with the Shop with a Cop program, we deliver a tree to each family that wants one. Some of the families do not have much and worry about how they can provide a magical Christmas for their kids. Being able to help provide, even something as minuscule as a Christmas tree for them to gather around and put that present under, helps you realize what many of us take for granted.”
Nickelson stated that growing up on the farm has always held special Christmas memories for him and his family and he really enjoys getting to see families come out to the farm and share in their own traditions of picking out a tree, just like he has done the majority of his life and now with his own wife and kids.
“I love the people,” he said. “It's rare that you see a non-smiling face during this time of year. We've had wholesale customers purchasing from my dad and then me for over 25 years. Once we hit Thanksgiving and move into retail season, the fun really starts. Helping a family find that perfect tree is always special. Parents, kids, grandparents, friends, they all come out and have fun together making memories that will last forever. While every customer is treated with the same great service and smile, we hold a special place for those that come back year after year. We have families that have been coming to our farm for over 50 years to pick out their tree. They came with their kids, then their kids grew up and brought their kids and now those grandkids are coming back with their kids to keep the tradition going. We've made many friends over the years. We've laughed, cried, and joked with many of them for years. You look forward to seeing those same faces each year.”
Although most people see the Christmas tree season as a short one, Nickelson stated that it’s a year-round business and the trees people are picking out for their homes each year have been growing on the Nickelson property for years to be tall enough to pass as a quality Christmas tree. He stated that there’s a lot of hard work behind the scenes that people don’t always think about when they visit the farm over the holidays.
“The holidays are a challenging time for us,” Nickelson said. “The schedules are just so busy and hectic. My wife jokes that from November 1st through Thanksgiving, she sees me in passing. So we try to keep our calendars as free as we can during the holidays. I love running the farm. It has allowed me to be a part of a true family business. Being able to work closely with my dad for the last nine years has been great. I was even fortunate enough to come back in time to work with my grandpa for a couple years before he passed. Now, I get to have my two sons and my daughter come visit and help me on the farm. It's also always changing. I've never been one to like doing the same thing day after day. The farm presents new challenges and opportunities daily.”
With family being the centerpiece in everything Nickelson does, he and his wife, Charlotte have even bigger plans to help out families in need and not just around Christmas. He stated that because he’s so busy, family time has become even more special and he and Charlotte want to help others be able to take a break and really enjoy some quality time together.
“We have talked about other areas we would like to help make a difference in,” Nickelson said. “For us, it centers around family time. That is the reason we moved home. So I could spend more time with my family. I fully believe that all of our nations (and worlds) problems can be fixed if we focus on the family unit. Families spend too much time away from each other and then when they do have time at home or together, it's spent worrying about this or that, or watching tv. My wife and I have talked about starting a program that helps give families more time together where they can just have fun and reconnect. Our vision is to create a Mason County family vacation program, where we would select a family a year to receive an all expense paid vacation. We would include four to five different choices for vacation destinations (for example, the beach, Disney, Chicago, camping trip, etc). The chosen family would have all their expenses paid to enjoy a once in a lifetime trip with their kids. In the end, our goal is to help families reconnect. We feel Christmas does that and want to focus on other opportunities to do so as well.”