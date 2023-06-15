Preston Nickelson, 12, and his father Ben have run Nickelson’s Strawberries since 2019 and it all started because the 12-year-old needed something to do in order to make some money.
“I was kind of broke,” Preston said.
The U-pick strawberry patch was a way for him to make some money as a kid who still wasn’t old enough to go out and find a job somewhere.
“We started out with five rows the first year. We’ve grown to seven rows. Preston would still like to go a little bigger, but trees still make more money for us,” Ben said, referring to the family’s Christmas tree farm.
The berries were planted in May, and there are a few different varieties of strawberries for people to pick, including the early season berries which are ready to pick starting today.
“I like it because it’s easy to handle and I can try new things,” Preston said. “We use a super slow, giant mechanical transmitter. You put the plant in and it feeds it through.”
Because his family owns and operates the farm, Presto and his two siblings have made themselves into quite the young entrepreneurs.
“All rows are open to pick, we let you go wherever, it’s kind of Preston’s deal, he runs it,” Ben said. “Mason, 10, comes out and sells lemonade and water and Mia, 8, this year, has made strawberry jam and will be selling Mia-Moo jam.”
Although Preston started the business, his grandfather, Jim Nickelson, has been growing strawberries around the family’s tree farm for years.
“My dad has been planting a row of strawberries somewhere around the farm for around the last 25 years,” Ben said. “We were picking them for a few years since we moved back and Preston thought it’d be a good idea to start a U-pick. We thought we could section off a small portion of the nursery and that’s beneficial to us because we have the irrigation. We don’t have to worry about drought. The big thing with strawberries is the frost and we can water right through that.”
Although the early season berries are available now, the mid-season berries, Ben said, would be ready to pick about seven days after and people will be able to pick them for two to three weeks.
Each row contains around 300 plants. Preston stated that for the most part, the plants can be picked a few years before being tilled back under the ground.
“We have an experimental row we planted two years ago,” he said. “It’s still yielding berries.”
Nickelson’s Strawberries is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Ben stated that there will be times when they may decide to stay open later into the evening one day a week. He stated that all the hours and additional information will be on signs at the patch and on the Nickelson’s Christmas Trees Facebook page.
The patch is located on Hansen Road, just west of Dennis Road and just east of the Nickelson’s Christmas tree lot.
U-pick quarts are $5 and pre-picked quarts are $6. Visitors can bring their own containers and will be charged $3 per pound. Ben also stated that a quart usually runs around one and a quarter pounds, so if people choose to bring their own containers, they will be saving a little bit of money. Ben stated that they are selling six- or eight-quart flats as well.
“It’s fun, we enjoy it,” Ben said. “We wanted the kids to have a way to make their own money. We like the idea of being able to pick your own fruit. We think people should do it. We’ve had people come out who have said they’ve never done it before. We’re having fun with it.”