Preston Nickelson and his father, Ben, greeted customers at the gate of Nickelson U-Pick on Saturday morning, the second day that the second-year strawberry patch was open to the public for picking.
Ben said Preston was an 8-year-old when he wanted something to do around the farm to make money.
“We have always grown a row a strawberries in the nursery for the family (and) to give away to friends and our workers,” Ben said. “We decided to grow a couple of extra rows of strawberries and see how it goes.”
Preston helps to plant the strawberry plants, including already planting the crop for next year. He also works everyday in the patch with the crew while putting away some of the profits to put back into the business.
“He is learning now that it is not just money (that) comes in. He is learning that there is money that has to go out. He bought this year's plants from a percentage of last year's profits,” Ben said. “The majority of the business is his, and he puts the most amount of work into the patch.
Bob Michels was at the patch picking early on Saturday, picking for both himself and his wife who will make strawberry jam from his gathering.
“I have been picking since I was a kid in the Upper Peninsula,” Michels said. “The season up there doesn’t start until early July. This is my first time picking at Nickelson’s U-Pick. I am glad there are strawberries here, it is convenient.”
“First year went great,” Ben said. “We did not know what to expect. We are a small patch near town with only six rows only (on) about an-acre-and-a-half.”
Nickelson’s U-Pick offers two early season varieties, earliglow and Wendy and two mid-season varieties, Cabot and Jewel.
Ben said the U-Pick season usually starts any where from June 10 to June 20 and runs for about three weeks, depending on the varieties of strawberries that were planted.
“We are a pretty small patch. We could grow some late season berries to extend it if we wanted,” Ben said. “But last year, we realized everyone seems to want to pick berries early and get that out of their system. You don’t usually have as much traffic at the end to the season.”
Starting this week, the patch will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. And it will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. for the customers who work and can’t make it out during the day. It is also open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.
Ben said the patch is usually open every other day during the week but customers can check their Facebook page.
Ben said last year, midway through the season, the business realized it had more berries than it could probably sell. It invited the local Girl Scouts a couple of times and pick berries for the Lakeshore Food Club.
“The Girl Scouts picked 20 quarts every other day for the food club,” he said. “It allowed them to offer fresh strawberries to their families.”
Orchard Market opened its U-Pick strawberry patch on Monday. The market is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The U-Pick will provide customers with box-lined carriers.