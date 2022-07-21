A longtime staple of Mason County food service is leaving the scene.
After a more than three-decade career in the Mason County Central kitchen, Food Service Director Mary Ann Nielsen is retiring at the end of August.
“It’s been a very difficult decision to make, but the closer it gets, I get a little more excited,” she said, adding that a staff member reassured her: “It’s time to live your life. Do something different.”
She said the job has been “a very great opportunity for me to grow,” but also helped “my husband and I raise our children.”
“I mean, it’s just been a self-satisfying job,” she said. “I can honestly say I’m proud to have worked for Mason County Central Schools. … I know I gave them 125%.”
Nielsen’s retirement leaves an opening at the top of a kitchen that puts out thousands of meals every week for the very young and very old across Mason County.
Starting there in 1991 as a part-time dishwasher, Nielsen came to be boss of a kitchen that cooks up breakfast and lunch not only for the Scottville schools, but for about 1,000 children a day in schools and pre-schools across the county.
Service continues into the summer with free meals for kids at various locations.
The kitchen also delivers hot lunches to hundreds of homebound seniors and multiple Mason County senior centers five days a week.
And on top of that, there’s the odd board meeting or training event to cater.
It’s a busy, multi-purpose kitchen that Nielsen has presided over. She said “it takes a lot of planning, it takes a lot of thinking, but it also takes a lot of experience — and I’ve been here that long.”
Simply put, she’s “an organizational genius,” said Bill Kerans, director of the Scottville Area Senior Center, adding that her kitchen’s lunch service goes off “just like clockwork.”
“She may have bigger fans than me, but if she does, I’m not aware of them,” he said. “I think the program Mary Ann runs, and her leadership of it, is probably the finest example of any program in the county.”
But all the hectic days and “overwhelming” pressure that mounted from time to time have been worth it for “the self-satisfaction that I’m helping people,” she said.
“I mean, we feed from the very old — we have a lady on one of our routes that’s 102 — and then we’re feeding kids … that are 3 years old,” she said. “We have kids that come in that I know didn’t have dinner from the night before.
“They’re starving, and I can give them breakfast.”
Nielsen said part of her is looking forward to leaving behind “the hustle-bustle” of the kitchen and the days she feels she can’t keep up. But it just might take a little practice.
“I’m a little nervous about what I’m going to do with myself,” she said. “I’m used to being on the go all the time.”
Her husband is already retired, and “it’s time for us to do stuff,” she said, especially “the things that I didn’t have time to do.”
While the two aren’t “huge travelers,” she said they do like to go to the U.P., visit their cabin near Branch, and “of course, I have five grandchildren, and I like to spend time with them.”
Still, Nielsen said it’s been “awful” coming to the decision to retire, knowing she was leaving behind a staff that came to be “like my sisters.”
But as much as she’ll miss them, she knows the work will go on.
“My staff will be fine,” she said. “They’re very hard workers. They’re very smart girls.”
MCC Business Manager Kristie Courtland-Willick said there’s no better food service director to be found than Nielsen, with whom it was a “privilege” to work for 20 years.
“Mary Ann has always brought forth her A game and has served … with professionalism, loyalty and heart,” she said.
As for Nielsen’s replacement, MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount said the position is “actively” being filled, and “some solid applications” have already been received.
Mount said Nielsen is “a great person,” and her “work and leadership … was equally great.”
“She modeled our ‘Spartan’ values and work ethic every day,” he said. “She will be deeply missed, but I wish her all the best in her retirement years. She has certainly earned them.”