032119-ldn-meals5.jpg

Noah Hausmann | Daily News file

Mary Ann Nielsen, director of Mason County Senior Meals and the Food Service Department at Mason County Central Schools, gives a tour of the facility, including the kitchen and storage room, pictured here.

 Noah Hausmann | Daily News file

A longtime staple of Mason County food service is leaving the scene.

Daily News Staff Writer

Justin Cooper can be reached at justin@ludingtondailynews.com.

Trending Food Videos