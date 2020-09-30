Ludrock’s annual Halloween-themed Night of Fright concert has been called off this year due to concerns about the health and safety of concert-goers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
October would have marked the eighth year for Night of Fright, which is normally held about a week before Halloween at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, but Ed Santarelli, Ludrock president and founder, said it’s simply not worth the risk.
“We’re really going to miss it this year, but our priority is the health and safety of the community,” Santarelli told the Daily News Tuesday. “If one person got sick or worse, we just couldn’t live with that.”
He said there was no way to guarantee safety with the large crowds Ludrock events tend to draw.
“We’re standing by the science of the pandemic,” Santarelli said. “You can take precautions, but none of that’s guaranteed or 100 percent. I couldn’t face the world if one person got sick or worse. That would be a burden I just couldn’t carry, and our board feels the same way.”
He said the possibility of relocating the concert to an outdoor one would have reduced some of the risk, but Santarelli said it would have required “a whole Pandora’s box” of permits and safety measures.
“And I still don’t think we could ensure everyone’s safety the way we want to,” he said.
It was hard to make the decision, but ultimately, canceling was the only option organizers were comfortable with.
“This would have been Night of Fright No. 8. And last year was so epic,” Santarelli said. “We’d been collecting new ideas and new props and stuff all year. To have the pandemic hit us — it’s a big disappointment.
“But it’s just not feasible. The right thing to do is to cancel.”
Santarelli said possible changes in limitations on gatherings in upcoming executive orders wouldn’t have altered the decision.
“I don’t think that an expansion of the order is enough of a safeguard for us,” he said.
No bands were booked, but prior to the onset the pandemic, Ludrock did solicit some sponsorships from local donors for its annual events. Santarelli said he notified all donors that the event was not going to take place and asked if they wanted refunds. None did, and he hopes, at some point, to put those sponsorships to use for a celebratory concert to commemorate the end of a trying time for all.
Night of Fright is the fourth Ludrock event to be canceled due to the pandemic. The Girls Rock concert was canceled in the spring, and in late May, the planned 10th anniversary of the Ludrock Music and Friends concert at Ludington’s Waterfront Park was also called off, as was the Ludrock All-Stars showcase.
Santarelli said he’d like to combine all those events into one make-up concert once it’s safer to do so.
“When and if this ever ends, we’re going to put on the biggest and the best events,” he said. “What a celebration it would be for the community to have all those events together.”
For now, however, there are no solid plans for make-up concerts for any of the Ludrock concerts.