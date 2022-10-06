The lineup has been announced for the long-awaited return of Ludrock’s Halloween-themed Night of Fright concert, set for Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Night of Fright 8 will be headlined by Muskegon-area band Ellie Blackout, with additional performances by the Stinks and Babe Ruthless, according to Ludrock founder Ed Santarelli.
The concert marks Ludrock’s first in-person event in years following the cancellation of Ludrock events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the lineup finalized, Santarelli said it’s good to have a Ludrock event on the horizon.
“It’s pretty exciting to be able to put on a show again after all we have gone through the last few years,” Santarelli told the Daily News. “I’m happy to be able to give back to the community again and bring people together for a good cause.
“We hope people will be excited and turn out for this event.”
In a press release about the concert, headlining act Ellie Blackout is described as a “young alternative-rock band from the Muskegon area” that’s played “all over Michigan recently.”
The Stinks are a “local punk/new wave band,” with a “revolving lineup” featuring Jess Stubbs on vocals and Santarelli on guitar. This iteration of the band will also feature K-Rock DJ Chad Rushing on drums and Kevin Pape on acoustic guitar.
Santarelli said the band’s setlist will include some Halloween songs the band has “punked up” for the occasion.
Babe Ruthless is another veteran Ludrock act. The band features Cheryl Wolfram, Corrine VanWyck and Cathy Dalton.
Night of Fright 8 will also feature a tribute to Chris “Boatman” Herlein, a friend of Ludrock and longtime K-Rock DJ who passed away from COVID-19 in 2021.
“It means a lot to me to be able to honor the memory of the Boatman,” Santarelli said, adding that Night of Fright was Herlein’s favorite Ludrock event.
Herlein served as the host of the concert in the past. That duty now falls on Rushing, who recently launched a new show during Herlien’s former time slot on K-Rock.
Santarelli said he’s “thrilled” to have Rushing “take the reins” as host.
Doors will open for Night of Fright at 6 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. Admission is $5, or free for children 12 and younger.
Proceeds will benefit LACA, which will present the event alongside 94.1 K-Rock and Ludrock.