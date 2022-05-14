Nine firefighters representing five local departments climbed Ludington Fire Department’s ladder truck ladder for a photo celebrating their completion of the 2021-22 Mason County Fire Academy following a brief graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon.
The nine graduates and the departments they represent, are:
• Cody Anscombe, Scottville Fire Department
• Darwin Benito, Ludington Fire Department
• Austin Billings, Ludington Fire Department
• Rachel Cooper, Riverton Fire Department
• Austin Remenak, Ludington Fire Department
• Ryen Varenhorst, Scottville Fire Department
• Zachary Wallager, Pere Marquette Fire Department
• Joseph Wood, Custer Fire Department
• Ryan Wood, Ludington Fire Department
Course manager Dominic Hasbrouk served as master of ceremony and awarded certificates of completion.
The fire academy started on Oct. 5, 2021 and ended on April 30. The students were trained in basic firefighting skills including search and rescue, fire suppression, water supply, ventilation, vehicle extrication, HAZMAT, use of ladders, forcible entry, use of ropes and emergency self-rescue, Hasbrouk said.
Each student will become fully certified at the Michigan Fire Fighter I & II level with a certification in HAZMAT Operations upon a successful passing of their state written exam.
“We started with nine. We ended with nine,” Hasbrouk said after the speeches were completed and certificates were presented. “Everybody made it through successfully.”
Three of the class had to balance the course with responsibilities of new children being born during the course, Hasbrouk said.
One – Rachel Cooper – becomes at least the fifth Cooper family member to become an area firefighter.
The course included more than 250 hours of instruction, more than 40 quizzes, a 200-question course exam and practical skills training and exam.
The academy, offered every other year, is funded by county fire departments and state funds with instructors from different departments throughout west Michigan.
Instructors included Joel Boyer, Brandon Coughlan, William Haggerty, Christopher Jeffries, Robert Maleski, Chris Patterson, Ralph Pelletier, Frank Post, Elizabeth Reiman, Robert Slawinski, Alan Styles and Todd Van Northwick. Michael Cederholm served the training coordinator.
Joseph Wood said, for him, the hardest part was hitting the books and buckling down to the academic portion instead of doing something more fun. The practical skills, he said, came easily to him.
At age 44, with his children now older, Wood said he felt he now had the time to dedicate to becoming a volunteer firefighter.
He traces his interest in firefighting to when his family’s farm experienced a fire that destroyed its shop.
He remembers how well responding firefighters treated them.
“I thought it was very cool how everyone shows up and shows kindness. They showed the utmost respect,” recalled Wood, who gave a student perspective during the ceremony. “You can just see the care in their eyes.”
John Henderson, Ludington fire chief, gave the keynote talk aiming to make several points including the need to treat people with great respect.
He said he wanted the new firefighters to know their journey as firefighters was just beginning and that he hoped they would continue to grow and learn.
“It’s not good enough to be good, you have to be great,” he said.
He also wanted the new firefighters to know they are going to see the best in people and the worst in people, but they should strive not to make any situation worse.
“It was a really good group of students,” Hasbrouk noted
“I appreciate the instructors,” Wood said. “They really care.”
As for his fellow firefighter 1 graduates, Wood said, “I didn’t know anyone when I started. Now I know everyone. … We will be friends forever.”
Friends fighting fires and caring for neighbors when help is most needed.