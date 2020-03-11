No cases of COVID-19 — or coronavirus — have been confirmed within District Health Department No. 10’s 10-county jurisdiction. However, two cases are now confirmed in Michigan: one each in Wayne and Oakland counties. Both individuals are hospitalized. Testing is ongoing. Fifty-seven individuals have tested negative in Michigan as of Wednesday.
To date, within Dept. No. 10’s jurisdiction, the health department has given three coronavirus tests, all coming back negative for the virus. The health department has monitored two people at medium risk for coronavirus in its jurisdiction — one individual is past the 14-day monitoring period, and one individual is currently being monitored.
The health department continues to recommend prevention strategies. Hand-washing is critically important to reduce the spread of illness, as is staying away from others when sick and maintaining “social distancing.”
Whenever possible in community settings or meetings, practice maintaining extra distance between people, up to 6 feet.
The health department is not yet recommending widespread closures or cancellations, as there is no confirmation of a local case or possible community exposures at this time. Additional recommendations or orders will be issues if that changes.
The situation locally may change quickly. The health department and county officials are relying on communities to work together to slow the potential spread of illness and refer to official sources of reliable information.
The health department is working with healthcare providers to test individuals as needed. Individuals with concerns or symptoms should call their healthcare provider first with questions. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Remember that these symptoms may also be caused by other viruses, such as flu. Additionally, an individual without symptoms is very unlikely to test positive, even with possible exposure.
District Health Department No. 10 continues to coordinate with federal, state and local officials, as well as institutions, schools and community organizations to be ready for additional actions and communications should local cases arise.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends: Clean your hands often, using soap and water, for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that is at least 60-percent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, and avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider. Learn what to do if you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Immediately wash your hands.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily, including tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks. If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
A list of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease — is available from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This list includes many commonly used products.
The CDC also recommends that anyone who is sick wear a facemask when exposed to other people.
The health department states that the situation regarding coronavirus could change quickly. Refer to these sites for current information:
• District Health Department #10 updates: www.dhd10.org/coronavirus
• For questions, email: info@dhd10.org
• Michigan updates: www.michigan.gov/coronavirus
• National updates: http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.