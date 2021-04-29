Six volunteers for A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) came together on Wednesday night to uproot garlic mustard, an invasive species prevalent in Cartier Park.
Garlic mustard disrupts ecosystems by changing the soil composition and making it harder for native species to grow. Most insects won’t feed on invasive species, AFFEW president Julia Chambers said, and the effects can trickle up to the birds who feed on the insects.
The plant can be identified by its garlicky scent and four-petaled white flowers. Using tools from the Mason-Lake Conservation District, volunteers pulled piles of it from the ground and bagged it up for the city to pick up.
And just how big of a dent in the garlic mustard population did the group make?
“A dent,” volunteer Kathy Winczewski said. “I would say a dent.”
AFFEW will pull garlic mustard again at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11. Volunteers meet across from the Central Bark dog park at the north end of Rath Avenue. For more information, visit AFFEW’s website at www.affew.org.