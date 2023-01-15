A small plane had a rough landing Sunday morning at the Mason County Airport, but no one was injured in the accident.
Airport manager John O’Conner told the Daily News that a Mooney aircraft was damaged after touching down around 11:45 a.m.
“An aircraft was coming in to land on runway I-9, and when he touched down he bounced a couple times and ultimately just came down hard on the nose wheel, which collapsed,” O’Conner said. “It came down on the front end and slipped to a stop on the west shoulder of (the runway).”
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated Monday that the front landing gear gave out when the privately owned plane was landing, causing the nose to make contact with the runway.
O’Conner said there were two occupants in the plane, one of whom was the owner of the aircraft, which was is registered out of Oakland County.
The Ludington and Pere Marquette fire departments, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and Life EMS were contacted, but many agencies were told to disregard the call since no injuries were reported and no one was stuck inside the craft.
“There were no injuries, no fire, no oil spilled,” O’Conner said.
Responders that did show up “took their report and went back in service,” O’Conner said. Though no one was hurt, the Mooney aircraft was damaged.
“I’d call it significant damage. … There will be some significant work to do to the aircraft to get it (flight ready) again,” O’Conner said.
The Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation, according to Cole. Cole told the Daily News that the accident is being turned over to the FAA because aircraft crashes fall under its authority. He added that there was “nothing suspicious” about the accident from his department’s perspective.