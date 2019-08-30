AMBER TWP. — Pere Marquette and Scottville fire departments responded to a vehicle fire in the 2900 block of U.S. 10 east of Dennis Road in Amber Township at approximately 11:35 a.m. Thursday morning.
Dispatchers called emergency responders to the scene after the driver of a dark-colored Dodge Ram pick-up truck alerted authorities to a fire that had started in his vehicle while driving eastbound on U.S. 10, Jeff Schindler, assistant fire chief for the Scottville Fire Department, told the Daily News.
The smoke and flames appeared to be coming from the truck’s engine, under the hood, and Schindler said the fire was extinguished quickly.
“(It took) maybe 20 minutes or 15 minutes,” he said.