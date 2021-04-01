Mother Nature must have been in the April Fools’ Day spirit.
Snowfall returned to West Michigan on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, just days after Mason County saw temperatures reach a high of 60 degrees on Tuesday, according to NOAA data collected at the Mason County Airport.
The National Weather Service Grand Rapids office reported a cold snap throughout the state on Wednesday, resulting in about 1/2 inch of lake-effect snow falling in lakeshore areas like Ludington.
Temperatures dropped down to the high teens and low 20s Wednesday. On Thursday morning, temperatures in the Ludington area remained low, and the snow flurries continued until around noon.
According to the weather service, things should be looking more spring-like soon.
“We’ll be on a warming trend with highs back into the 60s to near 70 by the start of next week, with plenty of sunshine,” the National Weather Service Grand Rapids office stated on its Facebook page.