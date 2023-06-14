U.S. Coast Guard Station Ludington would normally begin its seasonal operations, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but this year the station will not be manned, according to Lt. Phillip Gurtler, Sector Lake Michigan Pubic Affairs Officer.
“For 2023 we are implementing a temporary change where station Ludington is not going to be manned,” he said. “Station Manistee is having personnel shortages. Rather than having reduced effectiveness we decided to man the parent station (Manistee).”
The seasonal station, Ludington, still falls under Manistee’s jurisdiction for search and rescue and will fall under Maniatee’s Area of Responsibility (AOR). Coast Guard personnel can be reached within a certain time limit.
“Station Ludington is between Air Station Traverse City, Air Station Detroit, and station Manistee,” he said.
There is even a seasonal air facility in Muskegon, according to Gurtler.
“The coast guard has multiple layers of search and rescue coverage that is making sure we are still covering the Ludington area,” he said. “In addition to working closely with all of our local partners (police and fire).”
Gurtler said for this season only is the coast guard consolidating at the Manistee station primary.
The public will still see coast guard activity out on the water, according to Gurtler.
“We will still be maintaining station Ludington, and we may use the property if a big event pops up in the area.”