Ed Santarelli is in a pensive mood, reclining in a chair on the lower level of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, thinking about legacy and community.
The Ludrock founder is in the home stretch now, preparing for the 10th and final Ludrock Music & Friends festival this weekend at Waterfront Park.
There’s a tinge of uncertainty in Santarelli’s voice as he summarizes his feelings on the matter, sitting down with the Daily News on Monday to reflect on Ludrock, how it started, how far it’s come, and its long-awaited conclusion.
“It’s bittersweet,” Santarelli said. “But I don’t have a single regret about what we’ve done and what we’ve accomplished.”
He’s lived and breathed Ludrock since 2010, and though he’s loved every minute of it, it’s also been a long, hard few years since the two-day music festival last filled Waterfront Park in 2019.
Santarelli, now 64, is ready to wrap things up.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help. Concerns about public safety led to the postponement of the 10th anniversary Ludrock event for four years. Santarelli said he would have been fine with calling it a day and moving on without the grand finale initially envisioned in 2019, but the rest of the Ludrock board wanted to press forward.
Santarelli said they might as well “make it a celebration.”
Not only did COVID throw Ludrock off course, it also claimed the life of one of Santarelli’s closest friends, DJ Chris “Boatman” Herlein, a longtime member of the Ludrock family who passed away in 2021. Herlein’s family will be present at this weekend’s concert, and there will be a special video tribute paid to the Boatman and other Ludrockers who are no longer around.
For every solemn memory rolling around in Santarelli’s mind, there’s a host of positive ones. Like in 2014, when a couple chose to take their wedding vows in the middle of a Ludrock concert. Or this year, when On the Line — a band that Frank Tuka Jr. and Ryan Jamgotch started years ago as “14-year-olds” playing over an AC/DC recording on the Ludrock stage — agreed to reunite for the concert’s finale. Or the countless friendships and connections Santarelli’s made over the years, as Ludrock has grown.
Santarelli is focusing on the positive.
“I am the luckiest guy to have been involved in this, and to have been the goofy face that’s out in front of this,” he said.
One of the things he’s most grateful for is the support of the community, which is clearly on display in the arts center’s basement. The level is filled with donations for Ludrock’s raffles — photo prints, guitars, gift baskets, a French horn, and countless others. Among the items is a portrait of the Boatman made by local artist Chris VanWyck, which Santarelli cradles proudly.
The assortment of offerings reflects the area’s generous and ever-growing support of Ludrock’s mission to grow music and arts programs in Mason County.
“The community — despite the pandemic, despite donor fatigue, volunteer fatigue — they rose to the occasion way beyond anything I could have imagined or hoped for,” Santarelli said.
With that community behind it, Ludrock has grown exponentially over the past 13 years, blossoming into a cherished Ludington event that draws thousands upon thousands of people.
“It’s evolved. … It obviously didn’t start like this,” Santarelli said.
He’s right.
It started with a backyard concert at a friend’s home in Hamlin Township that raised a total of $507.
When the concert was last held in 2019, the running fundraising total was around $350,000, which Santarelli finds “staggering.”
Those figures are guaranteed to go up with this weekend’s event, and the hope is that through the Ludrock Endowment Fund, they’ll grow in perpetuity to support local arts endeavors.
The meager earnings of that first backyard concert helped get things started, though, leading to the establishment of Ludrock’s longstanding partnership with LACA.
“The board met and said, what are we going to do with 507 bucks? We had no idea, so we googled nonprofits in Ludington, and the arts center popped up. We’d never been in here,” Santarelli chuckled.
The board members dropped off their $507, “mostly in singles,” and it “snowballed” from there.
“This has been our homebase,” Santarelli said. “(LACA) is one of the biggest contributors to Ludrock.”
Smaller concerts under the Ludrock umbrella — April’s Girls Rock and the Halloween-themed Night of Fright — were made possible thanks to the support of the arts center, and Santarelli now works there part-time.
Both Girls Rock and Night of Fright returned in 2022, but another former Ludrock staple — the Ludrock All-Stars Showcase, which previously preceded the summer event at Shagway Arts Barn — appears to be over.
“Man, I miss it, but I’m sure glad I didn’t have to organize that,” Santarelli said.
Asked if people missed Ludrock during its four-year absence, Santarelli responded with a hearty, “Oh yeah.”
“There were people who were actually angry that, through the pandemic, we didn’t try to do this,” he said.
Safety is still of the utmost importance to festival organizers, though.
“We still know there’s a pandemic, and we still know people are getting sick,” Santarelli said. “We’re going to have handwashing stations and sanitizer all around, and when we make announcements we’re going to tell people, ‘Hey, wash your hands and try to keep everybody safe.’ We’re still keen on that.”
Anticipation is building for the Ludrock finale; Santarelli said people have booked boat slips at the edge of Waterfront Park so they can watch the bands from the water.
That’s never happened before, he said.
As excitement swells, Santarelli is also expecting a few tears — especially on Sunday, when Ludrock organizers and members of the community will say their goodbyes.
“The last song, obviously, is going to be ‘Come Together,’ and we’ll let everyone … jump up on stage,” Santarelli said. “That’s where there’s going to be some hugging and crying and some laughing.”
There’s a chance, he said, that the Ludrock torch will be picked up by someone else, but no arrangements have been finalized, and until that happens, Santarelli is considering this weekend to be Ludrock’s “last hurrah.”
If someone else does step in to run the festival, Santarelli said it “obviously would change.”
“It wouldn’t be identical. And I don’t think it should be,” he said.
Ludrock performers told the Daily News they’re hoping it continues in some form or fashion.
“I hope someone takes it over,” said Cathy Dalton of Babe Ruthless.
Dalton’s band has performed at several Ludrock events, and the group is on this weekend’s bill.
“I’m gonna miss it if it doesn’t come back,” she said. “It’ll be sad, but we’re all getting old.”
Bradford Loomis of Nashville, who will make his Ludrock debut on Saturday, said he hopes there’s a way to keep the event going.
“I kind of have mixed feelings,” Loomis said. “I’m kind of hoping they’ll do it again. … But for it to be the last one, it’s so meaningful for me to be a part of it.”
Patty PerShayla, who will perform on Saturday with her group, Patty PerShayla & the Mayhaps, said she’ll always be grateful to Ludrock. She said performing at the festival in 2019 helped her realize that music was a viable career path for her.
“I’m just glad to be a part of it. It feels right. It’s a really good opportunity for local up-and-coming bands to feel legit and have a nice place to showcase their music,” PerShayla said. “They’ve made a really good impact on the community (by) giving people an outlet to express themselves.”
Santarelli agrees.
“It got embraced by so many people,” he said. “I don’t know if they were looking for a place to belong … but obviously now, there are people who are involved in this project that needed it, and still need it, way more than I could have ever imagined. Way more than me, even.”
Hence the bittersweet undercurrent of Monday’s conversation.
Santarelli said he plans to continue to head up Girls Rock and Night of Fright, as the smaller, one-day concerts at LACA that are easier to manage.
“And I’ll be around,” he added. “I’ll never lose the connection with the people I’ve met during this time — ever.”
He said he’ll carry the connections with him “until the end of the dash,” referring to the funeral practice of considering the lifetime that’s symbolized by the hyphen separating birth and death dates.
“My dash is good,” he said.
Santarelli envisions a future version of himself, propped up by a walker, making his way around Ludington and being recognized as the man who pulled the Ludrock bus along, guitar in hand, during the Fourth of July parade.
“Someday … somebody will say, ‘Hey, weren’t you the Ludrock guy?’” he said.
Flashing a trickster’s grin, Santarelli said when that day comes, he’ll respond with a “No” — just for kicks.
That’s classic Santarelli. When he’s not performing on stage with his band, the Stinks, he’s never been particularly fond of the spotlight.
Why?
“Because I didn’t do this alone,” he said, resuming a serious tone. “I’m just the goofy face that’s been out in front of this.”
As for the Ludrock Music & Friends festival and its likely end, Santarelli said he and his fellow board members are “on the same page” about bringing things to a close.
“This is a fitting way to wrap it up,” he said.