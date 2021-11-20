Mason County Central’s plans to seek a facilities bond in 2022 will not go before the school board for approval on Monday as officials had hoped, but trustees will hear an update about the process when the board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school cafeteria.
During the Oct. 27 community forum about the bond, MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount said he was hopeful that the proposal would be on the school board’s agenda in November. However, the results of a survey that went out to the public immediately after that forum let the planners know that some additional discussion would be needed.
Initially, the priorities for the proposal were the construction of a performing arts center and various upgrades to the district’s facilities, but plans were expanded in October to include the relocation of the Scottville Area Senior Center onto the MCC High School grounds.
That addition was the portion of the project that warranted more consideration, Mount said Thursday.
“The survey had some results that we had to look into further, particularly around the senior center,” he said.
MCC plans to talk to representatives from the senior center sometime before the school board meets, according to Mount.
“We want to hear from the senior center … and get their thoughts,” he said.
Another issue that the district was keeping an eye on was Pentwater Public School’s attempt to pass a similar bond that also proposed the development of an auditorium. That proposal was soundly voted down by residents in Pentwater’s district in the Nov. 2 election.
Mount said the failure of Pentwater’s proposed bond did not factor into MCC’s decision to delay putting the issue before the school board. He said MCC did take note, but he’s confident there’s solid support in the community for what the district is seeking to accomplish.
“It gives us just a tiny pause … but we’ve heard from our community, and people are in favor of a performing arts center,” Mount said.
Though they won’t finalize the proposal on Monday, trustees will hear an update from Mount about recent discussions by the building and grounds committee and the administrative team.
During the October forum, MCC discussed asking voters to approve an additional 1.95 mills for a 30-year period to generate roughly $33.5 million for new facilities, upgrades and improvements.
Mount said the school board will probably consider a final version of the proposal during a special meeting sometime in December.
The language of the proposal needs to be approved by the board before being sent to the Michigan Department of Treasury. The treasury department would have to approve the proposal in January 2022 in order for it to end up on the May 2022 ballot.
RESIGNATION
Becky Alway has resigned from her position as a trustee and board treasurer effective Nov. 4. Mount said she cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for her departure.
“It’s a bummer,” he said. “She’s a heck of a board member, and we’re really saddened to lose her. But we wish her the best.”
The school board will interview four candidates who have submitted letters of interest for the now-vacant position: Oscar Davila, Jessica LaPointe, Megan Thorne and Patricia Fricke.
The school board has 30 days to fill the seat, but it’s expected to approve one of the four candidates on Monday.
The notes for the meeting state that each member of the board will use a point system to pick a first and second choice for the position based on the candidates’ interviews. Board President Jim Schulte will total up the points. In the event of a tie there will be a “run-off,” with the winning candidate moving on to the board to take action later in the meeting.
A new treasurer — who will be selected from the existing board members — will also be chosen during Monday’s meeting.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Mount will give an update on COVID-19 cases in the district, which have gone up in recent weeks.
MCC had a mask mandate in effect for elementary school students prior to its last meeting on Oct. 18. During that meeting, several parents spoke out against the mandate, asking the board the reverse it. Trustees voted 4-3 to overturn the mandate, making masks only recommended for all grade levels.
In the weeks that followed, the district’s seen an uptick in school-associated COVID-19 cases, which were already adding up more quickly than they did during the 2020-21 school year.
As of Friday, MCC has reported 94 school-associated COVID-19 cases since school started in September.
There were 54 cases last year, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
OTHER BUSINESS
Angela Taylor, director of compensatory education, will ask the board to consider relinquishing funds for Title 3 programs. The school district is required by law to approve the use of federal funding through a board-approved resolution. The notes for Monday’s meeting state that the program will continue to be funded by other sources.
Taylor will ask the board to consider relinquishing $197 for language instruction for immigrant students and $3,218 for language instruction for English learners.
The board will also enter into closed session to discuss contract negotiations with teachers in the MCC Education Association.
Teachers have already ratified a proposed agreement, which would come with a salary increase, according to Mount.