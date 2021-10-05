After living around Ludington in a shuttle bus all summer, Wayne Dewyer, 56, is taking off soon.
He’s going to follow the warmer weather south and start preparing for the next leg of his journey: Alaska.
Dewyer, originally of Ludington, has spent about the last 13 years living in school buses, vans, boats, tiny houses and tents, chronicling it all on his YouTube channel, “The Wayne Diaries.”
And, inside his latest bus parked at the Loomis Street Boat Launch, Dewyer said nothing could make him stop.
“I don’t have anything, and I don’t want anything,” Dewyer said. “I wouldn’t want a house. I wouldn’t want the land. … I find them to be just anchors in life.”
Dewyer’s nomadic lifestyle and his habit of sharing it online is an example of a trend popularly known as “van life.” Though the trend is riding a pandemic-related boom, Dewyer’s wandering ways have long been part of who he is.
“There’s a bug to it,” Dewyer said of his way of living. “There’s just a bug to it.”
He’s made trips west in renovated school buses. He sold one to a group of young people headed to Baja California and replaced it with a trailer and a tiny house, which he towed back to Ludington and lived in for two years before selling that, too.
Dewyer has made several long-distance sailing trips out of Ludington that have taken him to the Bahamas and the Florida Keys. On one voyage, he had two chickens on the back of the boat laying him a daily ration of eggs.
He said his compulsion for adventure has some of its roots in a childhood fascination with Edmund Hillary’s first-ever Mount Everest ascent. After graduating high school, he biked to Florida, even after a friend backed out of the trip, and flew back to Michigan.
Then life happened. He got married, had two children and eventually divorced. He sold off dozens of Alaskan huskies he’d run as sled dogs in the Upper Peninsula and moved back home to Ludington. As YouTube was growing in popularity, he watched travel videos with longing, wondering, “How am I going to get out of all this?”
About 13 years ago, he realized it was finally time to take off. His children had aged out of child support, the lease on his Ludington condo was ending, and his job as a recreation assistant at West Shore Community College was being phased out.
He sold all he could and dropped $1,600 on a boat, which he sailed around Michigan, into Lake Erie, into the Hudson River, to New York, to Florida, then to the Bahamas.
“I just kept going from there,” Dewyer said.
Dewyer compared himself to adrenaline junkies, unable to stop themselves from bungee jumping and skydiving.
“I can’t (stop). I’ll die. I just can’t,” he said. “It’s just so much fun. It’s so exciting.”
Early in his travels, he created his YouTube channel, the name of which is emblazoned on the side of his bus. Documenting his daily life for about 1,300 subscribers, he earns about $400 each month in ad revenue, he said.
He estimates that he earns about $15,000 in a year, the rest of which comes from whatever opportunities he bumps into.
This summer, it was hauling camper trailers to Ludington area parks. He’s also worked on farms, driven limousines and cobbled together rewards from mobile apps. He recently purchased a motorcycle, which he plans on riding to deliver DoorDash orders.
Dewyer spends his summers in Ludington, where he still has family and the police “give me a lot of leeway,” he said, sometimes turning a blind eye if his bus isn’t parked where it should be.
He also circles back to Ludington time and again because it’s simply “the No. 1 most beautiful place there is,” he said.
“I’ve been to all the states except Alaska and Hawaii, and (it is) just absolutely gorgeous here,” Dewyer said. “It really is just gorgeous.”
Dewyer tends to make his way to Florida for the winter. This winter, Dewyer is planning another revamp of his ever-changing fleet.
He hopes to double his money on the bus — a 32-year-old Ford Econoline E350 he bought from a South Carolina church — with a renovation, replacing the sterile fiberglass with tongue-and-groove pine.
In Florida, he plans to get a pickup truck and a camper to replace the bus and a 28-foot powerboat he keeps there. Then, he’ll make for Alaska. But if he has to spend a summer in the Pacific Northwest instead, that’s OK too, he said.
Dewyer explained his lifestyle’s appeal by contrasting it with “Nomadland,” a film about a van-dwelling nomad that won Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards.
In Dewyer’s eyes, “Nomadland” was a “terrible movie” that made van life seem depressing and isolating.
He said actress Frances McDormand’s character was “standoffish,” and spent a winter working at an Amazon fulfillment center, while Dewyer, with the word “Smile” tattooed inside his right index finger, relishes the connections he makes across the country chasing 70-degree weather.
Before the Daily News arrived at Dewyer’s bus, he said he’d met a husband and wife from West Virginia who were fans of his YouTube channel and invited him to stay a while on their 100-acre property on his way south this fall.
Newfound friends and fans have bought Dewyer dinner, given him boats and, one time, flew him out to work on their Pennsylvania farm when his van’s transmission went out near Houston. He saved up for a new van and “away I went again,” he said.
If Dewyer is missing anything in his nomadic life, “it’s a companion,” he said. “A girl to share it with. I woke up on my boats, some of the most beautiful sunrises ever in the world, and sailing at night with the stars and the moon. Nobody to share it with.”
He used to travel with a labrador named Bentley, and still sometimes refers to himself as “we” in its absence. He said he and Bentley walked from Panama City to St. Augustine, Florida, a distance of some 300 miles. He spent that winter in a tent by a river, working and saving for a van to get away in the spring.
Dewyer also spent a nine-month sailing trip with his daughter, sailing from Ludington to Chicago, following a series of interior rivers to Alabama’s Mobile Bay, to Fort Myers, to the Keys, then finally to St. Augustine, where they traded the boat for a school bus and headed back to Michigan.
“She’ll tell my grandchildren (about that trip) when I’m gone,” Dewyer said. “That means something to me.”
Dewyer said his lifestyle is about accumulating a “bank account of memories, not a bank account of money.”
“The money comes and goes, but the memories will always remain,” he said.
While working at a ski resort in Montana, Dewyer said a millionaire who often brought his skis in for repair told him “when I retire … I’m going to live like you.” Dewyer said he was sure the millionaire never would do that, because the wealthy “just can’t let go of that money and that stuff.” But saw that comment as a good sign.
“When a millionaire tells you you’re doing what they want to do, you know you’ve got something going on,” Dewyer said.
Dewyer has a few more “big adventures” he’s aiming to complete before dies or grows too old.
He’d like to paddle the Missouri River to the Mississippi River in a canoe, then follow the Mississippi River “all the way down.” He’d also like to paddle around the rim of Lake Superior.
The biggest goal — and his daughter is “kind of on board with me on this one,” he said — is to sail around the globe in a 38-foot sailboat.
But for now, he’s focused on getting south and building up his savings, or “the kitty,” as he calls it. He’ll see what happens after that.