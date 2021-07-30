Taylor and Emma Forsyth are just passing through.
After spending most of this week in Ludington, they’ll climb into Taylor’s 26-foot sailboat today and get back to port-hopping up the coast. But theirs isn’t a typical summer cruise.
After rounding the Lower Peninsula and motoring through the Erie Canal, they hope to come ashore around New York City by mid-October, with most everything worth keeping from their old Wisconsin apartment stowed in the boat.
Then it will be time to look for jobs and a place to start their lives as husband and wife.
“We just had to pull the trigger and go,” Emma said. “We didn’t have anything that was tying us back.”
‘An obsession’
The Forsyths married on July 10, and left a week later for what Emma called their “extended honeymoon” — “very, very extended,” Taylor added.
The two met as teenagers in the Sea Scouts program, which is essentially a nautical Boy Scouts of America. Emma laughed when she joked that she dated Taylor because he had a boat.
It was the right time to finally embark on the trip they’d saved for and theorized for years. Taylor, 29, is between jobs as a boat designer; Emma, 27, finished a one-year residency as a pharmacist last year and their apartment’s lease expired this month.
“It’s been an obsession to do this,” Taylor said. “I’ve just owned (the boat) for five years waiting for the right opportunity.”
Once they’ve established a living in New York, they’ll have to decide whether to keep it — it all depends on “what life brings,” Taylor said.
“If we want to, then we’ll save up and do this again,” he said. “But if we decide we hate this, then maybe we’ll just settle down on the east coast.”
Taylor is seeking better boat industry jobs on the east coast, and Emma said she’d rather live this dream now than hope for an early retirement and make a go at it in her 50s or 60s.
But they’re both looking to live out an adventure that most would leave behind as a fantasy.
“It’s so easy to just do the normal thing and live your life the normal way,” Taylor said. “I guess I’ve never wanted to do that. … I lived at home with all the conveniences—”
He trailed off, scrunching his face at the thought.
‘Work for it’
The two set out from Racine, Wisconsin on July 17, making a 13-hour crossing of Lake Michigan and dropping anchor at Saugatuck.
They moved on to Grand Haven, where they watched its Musical Fountain light show and saw their Milwaukee Bucks become two-time NBA champions.
Muskegon served as their next overnight spot before they rode favorable winds to Pentwater, where they spent three days.
On Monday night, they entered the Ludington channel and anchored off Buttersville Peninsula. The Forsyths have made week-long cruises along Michigan’s shoreline several times before, but this was their first time stopping in Ludington.
“We got to see (the SS Badger) physically anchored from our spot,” Taylor said. “I’ve seen it in Manitowoc before. I’ve never seen it here.”
They packed collapsible bicycles on their dinghy, which they moored in Ludington Municipal Marina, and cycled along U.S. 10, stocking up on groceries and supplies along the way.
One of the bikes broke on Wednesday. They walked it to Trailhead Bike Shop, stopping there only because Spindrift Cyclesports was another block east. “They fixed it right away,” Emma said, and the two celebrated with an afternoon flight of beer at Jamesport Brewing Company.
While the bike required some maintenance, Taylor said he’s worked since last year to simplify his boat — a Westerly Centaur 26 — forgoing conveniences, like a faucet, that consume a “monumental” amount of power and often break down.
The hoped-for result is a low-maintenance vessel, but it comes at a price: Everything is harder.
“We quit our jobs and started a new full-time job essentially,” Taylor said.
Even taking a shower is a logistical feat. The Forsyths use a “solar shower,” which is a 5-gallon bag with a hose.
“Every morning we wake up, we boil water to put into it, we set it up on our boom and we sit in the cockpit and we shower with it,” Emma said.
Grocery trips are largely the same as when they were stocking their apartment cupboards, Emma said, but they don’t buy frozen foods. Their freezer takes about 24 hours to freeze using energy from their solar panels, so they rely on an icebox chilled with frozen Gatorade jugs.
They don’t have a microwave, but they have a two-burner stove and a portable stovetop oven shaped like a bun cake. “We make our chicken meals in there and everything,” Emma said.
“We have to basically home-cook everything, which has its perks because you end up eating really well,” Taylor said. “It’s really good food, but you have to work for it.”
Coming ashore on their dinghy, it’s more important than it is on land for them to remember everything they’ll need.
They forgot to bring sunglasses on Thursday’s overcast morning, and by the sunny afternoon, all they could do was look at their boat anchored across Pere Marquette Lake and kick themselves.
‘No question in my mind’
After sampling more of Michigan’s northwestern ports, the Forsyths will cross beneath the Mackinac Bridge into Lake Huron and pass into Lake St. Clair.
Their journey through Lake Huron will be heavy on passage-making — long-distance voyages — because state parks make dropping anchor impossible in many places, Taylor said.
They’ll pass through the Detroit River and the American side of Lake Erie until they reach Buffalo, New York. At Buffalo, they’ll lower the mast onto the deck and motor the rest of the way to New York City through the Erie Canal, Taylor said.
While the Forsyths share a zeal for this freewheeling lifestyle, Emma said she has a touch more anxiety about it than Taylor does.
“I’ve always worked since I was 16,” she said. “That’s one thing that was hard for me when we left.”
Taylor said it would have been hard to give his job up, but getting laid off last July erased any doubts.
“I guess I’ve just always wanted to do this so bad that … there’s been no question in my mind,” he said.
They rely on their sails as much as they can to conserve power. But they said they were behind schedule on Thursday, so they may flip to motoring to make up some time.
The Erie Canal closes on Oct. 13 this year. If they can’t make it there in time, they could pack the boat in a trailer with the money they have left and drive to New York City — or they could just settle where they end up.
“If we didn’t make it, we’d essentially just be like, ‘Alright, this is where we’re going to land,’” Emma said.
“Hopefully that doesn’t happen,” Taylor said.