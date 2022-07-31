GRANT TWP. — The 3,500-acre Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area has another designation as of Saturday: it’s now part of the Old-Growth Forest Network.
Located between Hamlin Lake and the Lake Michigan Recreation Area, Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area joins Hartwick Pines and the 80-acre Oceana County Conservation District-owned Otto Nature Area, 3001 S. 16th Ave., Shelby, as the third Old-Growth Forest Network designated site in Michigan.
Saturday morning in the Lake Michigan Recreation Area campground amphitheater, representatives of the U.S. Forest Service which manages the property, the Old-Growth Forest Network, the Friends of Nordhouse Dunes which first contacted the Old-Growth Forest Network about possible inclusion, the Student Conservation Association which provides summer interns at the recreation and wilderness areas, and Michigan Trout Unlimited were joined by campers and a few representatives of the Hamlin Lake Preservation Society to dedicate Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area into the network followed by a 2.5-mile hike into Nordhouse.
Travis Owens, USFS recreation management specialist, said the accomplishment is “an example of what we can do” through partnerships critical to managing such sites.
He explained the Forest Service’s approach to management is to engineer first, educate second and enforce as a third priority if education and engineered approaches don’t inhibit violations.
Nordhouse was dedicated as a wilderness area through the 1987 National Wilderness Act. Dedicated wilderness areas are managed for primitive recreation without development. The intent is for users to experience solitude found in wild areas without development.
Anna Kornoelje, a founder of Friends of Nordhouse Dunes, said “it’s so important to have wilderness,” adding the Friends group is excited the wilderness area is becoming part of the Old-Growth Forest Network.
“I just love Nordhouse Dunes,” her fifth-grade daughter Evelyn told the gathering. “I am recommending to each and every one of you Nordhouse Dunes as a place to camp.”
Wilderness camping rules are in effect there. FND, the forest service, and the SCA interns, all work to improve that experience by education and, in the case of FND, trail work and site rehabilitation. The lack of technology, buildings and primitive approach means it’s a different experience than in a developed campground, Owens said.
Rick Sanchez, Old-Growth Forest Network Midwest regional manager, said the Maryland-based non-profit’s goal is to have one old growth forest designated in each county of the nation. Less than 1 percent of old growth forest is left in the eastern United States. Less than 5 percent remains in the western U.S.
Nordhouse Dunes doesn’t have old growth, but it has special restrictions in place that will allow an old growth forest to develop in time, and keep the forest ecosystem intact, Sanchez said. Storms, insects and other factors will happen creating “incredible structure” for wildlife from trees with holes that owls will use to fallen timber that will give salamanders a place to live.
Nordhouse Dunes is the 166th Old-Growth Network Forest, Sanchez said.
Nick DeMarsh, Sam Lowry and Ryan Gunn, the Student Conservation Association interns who spend their days walking in the wilderness learning from and educating people about how to use the wilderness properly, gave a short presentation about wilderness areas and the qualities of solitude, being natural and untrammeled that makes them special.
Nordhouse is home to four nationally recognized endangered or threatened species: massasauga rattlesnakes, piping plovers, spotted turtles and pitchers thistle, DeMarsh said.
Gunn also talked about data collection’s uses in management.
A question period completed the presentation, during which Peg and Gage, who have owned property on the north shore of Upper Hamlin Lake near Nordhouse Dunes since 1972, noted since the area was designated a wilderness and wheeled vehicles including bikes were banned, areas once used heavily by dune buggies and such show “amazing” progress in healing.
Owens said that’s what they are going for: restoration and preservation.