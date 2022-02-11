Scottville officials are expected to approve a request to combine two parcels owned by North Branch Winery into one, so the business can expand into the adjacent building and offer up more space and more options for its customers.
The matter will be discussed by the Scottville City Commission when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said other officials are already on board, and he’s pretty sure the combination of parcels will be approved.
“They just need to have a single address. They bought the building next to them, and they need them combined,” Newkirk said. “The planning commission is all on board with it.”
North Branch Winery owners Thomas Doughty and Toni Biggs-Doughty opened their business at 126 S. Main St. building in July 2021. When they purchased the building, they also bought the next-door space at 128 S. Main St.
Expansion was always the goal, and after a successful first summer, the self-taught vintners are on their way to achieving it, according to Doughty.
“Right now the renovations are underway,” Doughty said. “We have all-new plumbing and electrical going in as we speak. All we have to do is open up the wall between the two buildings. That will turn it into one space, and that will increase our occupancy from 14 to 53.”
Doughty said plans for the new space includes adding tables and chairs to give customers a bit more room to relax while enjoying the couple’s homemade wines. He said the hope is to get a food license as well, with plans to offer charcuterie boards and panini sandwiches.
The Michigan Liquor Control Commission requires that each license be used for a single address, so eventually both buildings will be considered 126 S. Main, once the building separating them comes down.
“My wine-making license is for 126, so in order to expand it has to be the same space,” Doughty said. “We went to the county and the town to have it assessed as one space and they said they would. …
“It’s very doable. The town has been with us the whole way, and so has (Newkirk).”
If the parcel combination is approved, Doughty said there’s a chance the expansion could be finished by mid-April.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The commission will also consider approving the purchasing of a carport for McPhail Field.
Newkirk said the commission voted on and approved a carport a few months back, but the one they voted for is no longer available.
A replacement has been picked out and it would cost between $4,000 and $4,500, according to Newkirk.
“We’ve got donation money for that project … and I’ll ask the city to kick in a bit more, just to cover our bases in case there’s a change (between Monday and the time of shipping),” Newkirk said. “We want to get something that we can pick up this spring.”
The city will also discuss, but will not vote on, a request for a zoning variance from a business that Newkirk declined to name. The variance is needed in order to erect a billboard.
“The parcel is across the road from Gateway to Success Academy, but it stretches across the bypass to North U.S. 31,” Newkirk said.
He said the planning commission is recommending that the request be approved, but first a variance needs to be issued. So, after the next commission meeting on Feb. 28, commissioners will reconvene as the Zoning Board of Appeals to do just that.