SCOTTVILLE — North Branch Winery’s path forward for its planned expansion might be a simpler one than expected.
During Monday’s meeting of the Scottville City Commission, officials planned to approve a request from the business to combine two parcels under its ownership — the current store at 128 S. Main St. and the next-door building at 126 S. Main St.
Owners Thomas Doughty and wife Toni Biggs-Doughty are currently developing the 126 building into a space for an eatery, with plans to knock down the dividing wall and get the second building up and running by spring.
It was believed that the Michigan Liquor Control Commission required the parcels to be combined in order for North Branch’s wine-making license to be applicable to both spots.
However, City Attorney Carlos Alvarado addressed the commission to say that it might be wiser and simpler just remove one of the two street numbers.
“There’s no reason why the Liquor Control Commission would request the merging of the parcels; they’d request that the address be the same if they own the same building and they own the two parcels,” Alvarado said. “I think it would be a lot simpler just to … authorize the elimination of (one) the addresses.”
Alvarado said that City Manager Jimmy Newkirk could make that change on his own, and that the commission did not have to take action on the matter.
Newkirk said he would, adding later that he would work with the county to do so.
Alvarado stated that if the parcels of two separate tax ID numbers were combined through action by the city commission it could set “a precedent that we wouldn’t be able to escape.” He said the issue could become complicated down the line and that the city could find itself with requests it might not want to grant.
“He was concerned that it would set a precedent that we wouldn’t want to have in the future,” Newkirk stated in a message to the Daily News. “Just eliminating the street address is the better way to go for the city while still giving the winery the single address it needs.”
The confusion might have come from the fact that the plans were taken to the city assessor; Alvarado said that was not a necessary part of the process under the circumstances, and that the only pressing need was that the two buildings share an address.
“What the Liquor Control Commission wants is control over the owners of the building, and I think one address will do that,” Alvarado said. “If they own both parcels, there’s no reason why the (commission) would be opposed to this.”
Newkirk stated that the winery’s 128 S. Main St. address would remain, and 126 would be eliminated.
While no action was taken, members of the commission voiced their support for North Branch’s expansion.
“It’s exciting to hear that we have a business that wants to expand,” Commissioner Ryan Graham said.
Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans added that the owners are “really good people. … Exactly the kind of people we want down here.”
“They’re one of the new businesses that’s doing a great job and they’re very supportive of the city,” Newkirk said.
MCPHAIL FIELD CARPORT
The commission also approved spending up to $5,000 on a carport for McPhail Field, revisiting and reevaluating an issue from 2021.
“This was brought to the commission last fall,” Newkirk said, “but the carport that was approved is no longer available.”
Newkirk said another, better model — a 20-foot by 21-foot port made by VersaTube — was selected, and it could be an improvement.
He said the ridges on the roof of the carport run “up and down,” which would be a benefit in the rain.
“The one that was approved previously (had ridges that) ran parallel with he length, so they’d catch water as it ran down,” Newkirk said. “This is a better model.”
Newkirk said the carport will “blend well” with parking lot improvements the city is making at McPhail Field in the spring.
About $3,500 of the cost was raised through bottle-and-can drive collections overseen by Officer Katrina Skinner of the Scottville Police Department. The cost of the carport is a little more than $4,100. The original plan was to set aside $4,500 for the purchase, but “the cost of materials and shipping is flexing rapidly, so instead of asking for a specific price, I’m asking for approval to spend up to $5,000,” according to Newkirk.
Mayor Marcy Spencer said with prices rising, it would be smart to make the purchase right away.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Newkirk also stated that the city commission will meet as the zoning board of appeals immediately after its next meeting on Feb. 28 to consider a variance for a 260-square-foot billboard to be erected between North Main Street and the U.S. 31 bypass.
Newkirk said when the current zoning ordinances were written, the annexation agreement with that portion of the city was not in effect, so the ordinance has some outdated portions that could use revising. Spencer said the ordinance committee would take a look and see what updates might need to be made.
Also on Monday, Commissioner Aaron Seiter stated that a community forum about Scottville’s truck routes is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.