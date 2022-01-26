Winter’s in full swing and the shimmering, ice-coated path leading out to the Ludington North Breakwater Light might seem like an inviting place to take a stroll, but emergency responders advise against it.
“I’d strongly encourage people not to do that,” said Ludington Fire Chief John Henderson. “It’s super unsafe.”
Taking those risky treks across the ice might seem like a good idea to some, but it’s tempting fate — not just for themselves but for those who might come to help, he said.
“What the issue gets down to is, people think nothing’s going to happen, but if you slip and fall … you’re not only risking yourself, but the responders coming to your aid,” Henderson said.
There’s also a chance that rescue might not happen quickly enough, or that an injury sustained on the ice complicates things for responders.
“You can slip on those surfaces and break a knee or a hip and you have to be taken off. Then it’s six or seven people (who are at risk),” Henderson said.
Henderson’s department and others in the area are undergoing ice-rescue training to make sure they’re ready if someone takes a fall. The Ludington Fire Department conducted its annual training Wednesday evening at the municipal marina.
But ideally that training will be needed as little as possible, said Henderson, adding that the “hope is always that we don’t have to use it.”
He encouraged people to stop and consider their own safety and the safety of others when stepping onto the breakwater.
“People just really need to think about the risks and the benefit,” Henderson said. “Walking out there might be justified in their own mind, but the impact on others is severe.”
Conditions have been particularly hazardous in the wake of recent snow storms, and the ice is building throughout the area. Temperatures are expected to peak in the teens and dip into the single digits during the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.