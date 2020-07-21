A 49-year-old North Dakota man was arrested Sunday night following a short chase by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies.
Joshua Anthony McClure, 49, of Minot, North Dakota, was arraigned Monday on a felony count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree and a misdemeanor count driving with a suspended operator’s license by Magistrate Glenn Jackson.
The incident began at 7:39 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to WalMart, located in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township, for a retail fraud complaint. When deputies arrived, the man allegedly took off from the store. Deputies immediately issued a be-on-the-lookout bulletin to area law enforcement agencies.
Two deputies on patrol spotted the suspect’s vehicle heading westbound on U.S. 10. The sheriff’s office reports that the alleged suspect, McClure, tried to elude deputies by cutting through McDonald’s parking lot. Deputies say that he parked his vehicle behind McDonald’s and then fled on foot. He was captured by deputies following a foot chase.
He was lodged in the Mason County Jail. Jackson set the bond at $5,000, 10 percent deposit, and McClure has a probable cause hearing Wednesday, July 29.