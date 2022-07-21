jk-32nd cadidates.jpg

Jeff Kiessel | daily News

Tom Norton answers a question during Thursday’s candidate forum at Waterfront Park in Ludington. Norton is running for the 2nd Congressional District.

Tom Norton, 2nd U.S. Congressional District candidate, answered questions about gun buyback programs, reducing gas prices and farms during Thursday’s candidates forum hosted by the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce, Mason County Press and Ludington Daily News at Ludington’s Waterfront Park amphitheater.

