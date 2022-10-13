The NRA Foundation has awarded the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County a grant totaling $1,000 to fund educational opportunities with respect to firearms, hunting safety, and marksmanship, as well as other subjects that are of importance to the well-being of the general public and to support activities of the National Rifle Association of America.
“We are very excited about the Educating Youth and Women Program grant, and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community,” said Karen Zimmeman.
The grant will help the Fin & Feather Club continue to promote, advance and encourage safe handling of firearms, shooting sports and hunting safety by continuing to grow our youth and women’s shooting programs.
The Club’s offerings include hunters safety education courses, women’s pistol classes, concealed-carry classes, and a new NRA program, Women on Target.
Established in 1871, the NRA continues its mission to uphold Second Amendment rights and is the leader in firearm education and training for gun owners, law enforcement and the military.
Established in 1990, the NRA Foundation is a 501©3 tax-exempt organization that raises tax-deductible contributions in support of a wide range of firearm-related public interest activities of the National Rifle Association of America and other organizations that defend and foster Second Amendment rights.
These activities are designed to promote firearm and hunting safety, to enhance marksmanship skills of those participating in the shootings sports, and to educate the general public about firearms in their historic, technological, and artistic context.
More information can be found online at www.nrafoundation.org.