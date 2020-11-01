Ludington Area Schools announced Saturday that the number of infected students at the district from COVID-19 increased from two to six in a statement on the district’s website.
The district stated that a student at Lakeview Elementary, a student at Foster Elementary, a student at O.J. DeJonge Middle and a student at Ludington High schools each tested positive for COVID-19.
The district announced Friday that a student at Foster and a student at the high school tested positive for the disease, and Saturday’s statement noted that there are now two cases each at both buildings.
The district called off school for Monday on Friday after learning of the two cases so it could work in conjunction with District Health Department No. 10 in contact tracing. Tuesday is a regularly-scheduled day off for the district for professional development.
In a letter sent to families in the district, Superintendent Jason Kennedy continued to urge them to protect themselves from the disease by following the guidelines previously published. He also urged families to be watching for symptoms of the disease, too.