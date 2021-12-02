Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties each had fewer jobless people in October than in September, but there were also workforce losses during the month, both locally and statewide.
According to non-seasonally adjusted data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), each of the four counties saw jobless rates inch downward after a brief uptick from August to September.
The relationship between the new figures and those of the previous month and year was impacted by changes to September’s data. The DTMB stated in a release that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics had to adjust September’s jobless figures due to a “distortion in … statistical estimates.”
As a result, September’s rates were bumped up by 1.2 percent on average, reflecting different numbers than the Daily News previously reported.
The updated data shows that local jobless rates are continuing to steadily decrease.
Mason County’s October jobless rate of 5.3 percent was the lowest among the four neighboring counties.
There were 62 fewer unemployed people in October than there were in September, and 49 fewer than in October 2020.
The county’s October jobless rate reflected a decrease of 0.4 percent in comparison to the updated 5.7 percent in September. The same decrease was seen over the year, as Mason County’s October 2020’s jobless rate was also 5.7 percent.
The labor force saw some losses, decreasing from 13,562 people in September to 13,419 in October. There were workforce gains in comparison to the same time last year, however.
Manistee County’s October jobless rate of 5.7 percent marked a decrease from 6.4 percent in September.
Joblessness was also down 0.2 percent compared to October 2020.
There were 77 fewer jobless people in Manistee County from month to month, and that number also decreased in comparison to the same time last year.
Manistee County also exhibited workforce losses. The labor force decreased from 10,278 people in September to 10,199 people in October. Labor force levels were also down compared to October 2020.
Oceana County’s October jobless rate was 6.1 percent, down from 6.7 percent in September. The county also saw a slight decrease in joblessness compared to 6.3 percent in October 2020.
There were 91 fewer jobless people in Oceana County in October than there were in September and 41 fewer compared to the same time last year.
Oceana County saw workforce reductions over the month and over the year. The county had 11,855 people in its labor force in October — a decrease from 12,182 in September, and 12,031 in October 2020.
In Lake County, joblessness decreased from 8 percent in September to 7.3 percent in October. Joblessness was also down compared to the county’s October 2020 rate of 7.7 percent.
The county had 33 fewer unemployed people than it had in September, and 28 fewer than in October 2020.
Lake County’s labor force decreased over the month from 3,921 people to 3,875 people. There were also losses compared to the same time last year, when there were 3,994 people in the county’s workforce.
The number of employed people decreased slightly, with 13 fewer people than in September, and 91 fewer than in October 2020.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s October unemployment rate of 5.3 percent ranked 57th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 13,419 people in the labor force, with 12,704 working and 715 jobless.
Manistee County’s October unemployment rate of 5.7 percent ranked 59th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 10,199 people in the labor force, with 9,617 working and 582 jobless.
Oceana County’s October unemployment rate of 6.1 percent ranked 71st among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,855 people in the labor force, with 11,134 working and 721 jobless.
Lake County’s October unemployment rate of 7.3 percent ranked 81st among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,875 people in the labor force, with 3,594 working and 281 jobless.
Livingston County once again had the state’s lowest jobless rate in the state at 2.8 percent. Roscommon County, at 7.9 percent, had the highest.
STATEWIDE
The trends observed locally were also reported throughout the state, according to Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.
“Jobless rates declined in all major Michigan labor markets in October, although labor force levels were generally down over the month,” Rourke stated in a release.
According to the DTMB, 82 of the state’s counties saw reductions in jobless rates. Sixty-nine of the counties had reductions compared to October 2020.
Michigan’s statewide jobless rate for October was 4.7 percent, down from 5.5 percent in September and from 7.2 percent at the same time last year. There were approximately 4.75 million people in the labor force, with about 4.5 million working and 222,000 jobless, according to the DTMB.
The labor force at the state level remained steady over the month, but in comparison to October 2020 there was a reduction of about 97,000 people.