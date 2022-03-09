The nurses of tomorrow may have met their future bosses — maybe even their future selves — during the Nursing Career Day on Wednesday at West Shore Community College’s Tech Center.
The event drew in at least six medical care providers from across the community, and added to that number with around 10 other Michigan employers and several universities offering paths to a bachelor’s degree.
Tables were decked with promotional material, wristbands, candy bowls, sanitizer bottles, beanies and in one case, pens shaped like bones.
Jill Austin, director of nursing at Manistee County Medical Care Facility, was there recruiting in an old stomping ground, as she is a WSCC alum herself. She said she enjoys promoting the college, supports “what the nursing program stands for” and has made some good hires from Nursing Career Day before.
“It’s not 100%, but we actually do get people through this event,” she said. “I have quite a few WSCC graduates that work for me.”
Registered nurses about to graduate from WSCC are taking a class that required them to talk with several employers, according to Director of Nursing and Allied Health Rochelle Boes. Incentivizing them to go to the event is a way of showing them the variety of career paths they can follow, she added.
There was a mix of healthcare employers, ranging from conventional hospitals to adult foster care, several long-term care facilities and even the Michigan Department of Corrections.
“Sometimes (students) get a little bit (of a) narrow view of what nurses do,” said Director of Nursing and Allied Health Rochelle Boes, adding that this event “widens the view. … When you’re in school and you do clinicals in the hospital, that tends to be your focus, but there’s a lot of other things.”
Nurses interested in working at a prison need the same trait they need anywhere else: resiliency, said Zach Pant, a registered nurse at the Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee.
They must be able “to come to work and take pride in what you do, know that what you do matters, even if it is a population that’s not always looked upon in a positive light.”
“Sometimes being in prison is a different world. You’ve got to be professional, but you’ve always got to remember where you’re at,” Pant said.
Matthew Blair, a nursing student about to graduate, said he was there looking for a job in med-surg, or medical-surgical, the most common nursing specialty. He said the event was a lot more fun than submitting resumes online.
“Being here, communicating and getting to know who your employers actually are, who you might be working under, is nice,” Blair said.
While many attendees were likely looking for a place in medical-surgical, Sally Choponis, staff development coordinator at Oceana County Medical Care Facility, was there to make sure they considered working in a long-term care facility.
She said her advice to prospective nurses was “don’t discard nursing homes.”
“A lot of them used to think (nursing homes were) a stepping stone to get into med-surg in the hospital, because it was the glory job,” she said. “We have so much going on that many of them don’t leave because they find out, ‘Wow, this is more than I thought.’”
Representing Spectrum Community Services, which offers adult foster care, Community Coordinator Tami Robbins was joined by Alfred Finnen, a 44-year-old resident at one of its managed homes.
While Finnen, who helps out with the housework despite his various syndromes, chatted with a couple of future nurses, Robbins said she was there looking for “caring people.”
“We want (the residents) to have a normal life, like we do,” she said. “It’s a rewarding job.”