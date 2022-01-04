The National Weather Service is warning of a winter storm that could bring unsafe driving conditions and significant snowfall to the area on Wednesday and Thursday.
Mason County is projected to be in the “area of highest impact” for a winter storm expected to occur between 4 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.
NWS predicts the area could see 4-10 inches of snow, wind gusts of up to 50 mph and single-degree wind chills.
Snow accumulation is expected to continue until “at least” late Wednesday and possibly into Thursday night.
With heavy snowfall and strong wind gusts in the forecast, NWS stressed that travel conditions will be compromised.
“Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Scattered power outages are possible,” NWS stated in a social media alert.
NWS added that “near-blizzard” and possible whiteout conditions could continue until Thursday night.
Because of the expected lake-effect snow and hazardous conditions, motorists are encouraged to curtail travel if possible.
If travel is necessary, NWS urges motorists to bring a flashlight, food and water with them.
Motorists should drive with caution and expect “snow-covered and slick roads.” Snow drifts, scattered power outages and wind chills in the single digits are also expected.
NWS stated conditions will be particularly hazardous on and west of U.S. 31.
NWS predicts the storm will hit Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent and Allegan counties.
Cities in the storms projected path include Ludington and Manistee, as well as Baldwin, Hart, Fremont, Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Grand Haven and Holland.