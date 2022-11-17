The Ludington O-Bots teams hosted an open house for parents and community members on Wednesday at the robotics shop on Tinkham Avenue.
Karen Shineldecker, the robotics coach for Ludington Area Schools, told the Daily News the event was a hit, during which attendees were thanked for their interest and shown what’s happening at various levels of Ludington’s robotics program.
“The place was loaded,” Shineldecker said. “It was so packed. I’ll bet 40, 50 people came — families and administrators … and local people interested in what’s going on, as well as sponsors.”
Attendees got to see what the middle school O-Bots team is working on for its upcoming competitions in the FIRST Tech Challenge, for which students are building two robots for competition.
Shineldecker said parents and families also got to see what the high school O-Bots team did with its state-qualifying robot during the 2020-21 school year.
“Parents were just in awe of what the kids are doing in the program, because they didn’t know,” Shineldecker said. “We invited them to continue to support and promote what we do. We thanked the community for its support, invited them to check out the shop … and demonstrated what community support has done for this program.”
Shineldecker said Ludington’s robotics program is essentially an all-ages vocational education experience, where kids learn welding, design, marketing and more, from elementary school through high school.
“They’re doing it all,” she said.
The elementary-level program is starting now, and Shineldecker said it will be a major boon for the district’s robotics offerings.
“It’s fabulous,” she said. “We get (kids) at all levels. It nurtures that spirit and that passion.”
The middle school-level FIRST Tech Competition will take place in December in Big Rapids. The high school’s season kicks off in January, and students in that age group are “really busy,” working on building a robot in just eight weeks, according to Shineldecker.
To follow the O-Bots’ competitions, visit www.ludingtonrobotics.org. Shineldecker said the website features pictures, schedules, dates of competitions and more.