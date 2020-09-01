The tour awaits incoming sixth-grade students as well returning students to O.J. DeJonge Middle School.
This year, though, it’s virtually as videos were made to make up for the cancellation of a back-to-school night because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video allows for students to meet teachers virtually, take a virtual tour of the school and to learn the school’s protocols.
Because the pandemic closed the school in the spring, the now sixth graders were not allowed to visit the middle school in the spring for their orientation. This fall, the in-person back-to-school night was canceled. The school made two videos, the first to talk about what to expect as new students at the middle school and to cover Michigan Safe Start Return to School. The second to provided brief introductions of teachers.
The back-to-school night video is hosted by Principal Mike Hart and Assistant Principal Abby Schaperkotter.
The two share the school vision, talk COVID-19 pandemic with all precautions correspond with the requirements and recommendations of the Michigan Safe Start Return to School Roadmap and that all guidelines and policies will adhere to executive orders from the governor and state law.
Hart said one of the precautions is placing stickers on the floor to remind students to stay six-feet apart.
Schaperkotter said in the video that facial covering must be worn by all students in grades 6 though 12 in classrooms, hallway and during public transportation. The only exception is meal time, in which students can remove there facial covering when seated at their table.
Hart said one change in response to the pandemic involves lockers. Lockers will only be used by students at the beginning of the day, at lunch and at the end of the day. Lockers this year have been color-coded to allow for physical distancing.
The video also has introductions of teachers for the incoming sixth-grade students just so they can put a face with a name.
Back-to-school videos are expected for some other schools within the Ludington Area School District.