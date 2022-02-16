O.J. DeJonge Middle School students and staff are getting ready for its annual Beat the Blahs charity week to kick off on Monday.
The event in pre-pandemic years featured daily games and events between grade levels during to determine a winner. The week was not only a mid-winter break for the students but also a way that the students could get involved in helping their community in charitable ways.
Through the pandemic years, the way that the week was celebrated changed due to COVID-19, according to Mike Hart, O.J. principal.
“It looked a lot different last February,” he said. “We did not have school assemblies, but rather we did things virtually and had smaller group activities going on where students could watch through Google meets.”
Hart said the same will be true of this year’s charity week.
“We are not coming all the way together as a school community,” he said. “This year will stay the same. We are going to continue to do things in that virtual way hoping that in 2023 we will be back to having big assemblies everyday.”
Hart said this year, there will still be daily competitions between the grade levels and have opportunities for students to do fun activities without the big assemblies.
“This is always a great time of the year here at O.J. to try and break up some of the monotony of winter,” he said. “We call it Beat the Blahs for a reason because winter in Ludington can bring about some not-so-great emotions.”
This week gives us an opportunity to build our school community while also helping the community at large, according to Hart.
“It is a great lesson for our students but it is also great for the feel in the building and the culture of the climate,” he said. “Let’s let everyone have a little bit of fun in the building.”
Student council advisor Danielle Luce said during the week she enjoys seeing how the kids begin to come together and start working as a team.
Luce said last year was the first year the students provided food items to the Lakeshore Food Club and monetary donations to the Food 4 Kids program, and that came about because of the pandemic. She believes that donation will turn into an annual event for the charity week.
“Because last year was virtual, we had to take away some of the activities like the coin donation, because we could not gather. So the food items were another way to offer something for the students. That was a huge success last year,” Luce said.
Hart said one of the things the school is trying to instill about O.J. to our students is that it is a community on to itself, but it is a part of our larger Ludington community.
“Our students have been able to provide philanthropy to a number of different community organizations,” he said. “Things like Mason County Mutts, the Ludington Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Campaign and Lakeshore Food 4 Kids, those are just of few off the top of my head.”
Hart said there are also some charitable donations to students and families at the middle school through the counselors’ emergency fund that provide items for students in need.
He feels that his students really get a sense of helping others, and feels they take that knowledge and carry it with them throughout their lives.
“The students realize that they are making an impact on their community through service,” he said. “Last year, we collected almost 1,000 food items fore Lakeshore Food Club on top of the monetary donations that we were able to provide.”
Hart said the plan this year is to try to collect as many tangible items as the school can as well monetary resources to provide to community organizations.
Hart said the food donations will go to Lakeshore Food Club again this year but as far as the monetary donations, Hart said the winning class will get to decide what that charity or charities will be.
“That is pretty cool because the kids have ownership of how they are helping the community,” he said.