O.J. DeJonge Middle School’s robotics team, the CybOrioles, took second place at the Big Rapids qualifier on Dec. 10, earning them a spot at the state competition at Calvin University.
Seventy-two teams will qualify for the FIRST in Michigan-FIRST Tech Challenge state finals with hopes of moving on to the FIRST championship held in Houston, April 19-22.
The FIRST in Michigan website states that the middle school tech program is “the premier middle school sport where teams of students, guided by mentors, design and build 18-inch by 18-inch robots to battle in a FIRST designed game in a contest of ingenuity and innovation.”
O.J. DeJonge Middle School teacher Karen Shineldecker created the robotics teams at Ludington High School and at O.J. six years ago to try and get students more involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.
“Karen started the middle school program in 2018 and formed FTC team No. 13885,” husband Cary Shineldecker stated. “I have helped with the (LHS) O-Bots since 2018. … This year I was going to help Karen as a mechanical mentor for that single team.”
He said twice the number of students signed up and came to the first practice than could participate on one team.
“This caused a tremendous moral dilemma: Do we cut half these kids and not allow them to be part of something Karen has worked so hard to make successful? How do we do that? Who gets cut?” he said. “I thought about it for just a moment and came up with a solution. I told Karen we needed to start a new rookie team so that all students have the chance to be part of what we believe in.
“So, Karen and team No. 13885 became the mentoring team for rookie team No, 22313. We each are head coach of one team and assistant coach of the other. I truly couldn’t have done this without Karen’s guidance and experience. She is also my team’s team administrator.”
The new team, along with the previous O.J. team, started its season soon after the school year kicked off. The O-Bots helped guide the middle schoolers toward a successful season.
“We began our season at the end of September and met as one big team,” Cary Shineldecker said. “We share concepts. We helped each other. We worked side by side. We shared programming mentor Carey Duran, student programming mentor Jaiden Rhodes (lead O-Bots programmer) and mechanical student mentor Keaton Gutkowski. Even though we worked shoulder to shoulder, concepts and ideas diverged and two unique and distinct robots were built. There are a few commonalities, but these are truly two different robots. Different motors, gearboxes, programs, wiring, electrical components, and manipulator systems. Our lift systems and our wheels are the only things the same on our robots.”
The team traveled to Big Rapids for the state qualifier competition hoping to perform well enough to advance. They weren’t expecting to place second and qualify for the state championship.
“Both teams performed at the highest level,” he said. “As it is a ‘randomized-by-match, two-vs.-two, competition,’ your success is dependent on who you are paired with through qualification matches and who you are paired against. Kind of a luck of the draw, so to speak. Rookie team No. 22313 was blessed by mechanical soundness, great driving, and great match alliances. Team No. 13885, while still being blessed with mechanical soundness and great driving, wasn’t as blessed by the randomized match play selection.
“Rookie team No. 22313 ended qualification matches with a record of four wins, zero losses and one tie, which placed them third overall going into playoffs, which gave them the ability to draft or ‘select’ two other teams to join them in the finals. Team No. 22313 had great confidence in our mentor and partner No. 13885, so we selected them as one of our partners. We also picked Muskegon team Infrared No. 19429. We were undefeated in the semifinals against outstanding teams. We ended up losing in the finals, but had a stellar performance from our alliance and both Ludington teams absolutely rocked.”
Team No. 22313 qualified for the Michigan State Championship NW at Calvin University in Grand Rapids this weekend. The competition begins this afternoon and runs through Saturday evening.
“Although it is a competition, it is truly a celebration of science, technology, engineering and math in a super exciting and energy driven hands-on environment,” Cary Shineldecker said. “We are so proud of these teams.”