The O.J. DeJonge Middle School robotics team, the CybOrioles, participated in the Michigan State Championship NW over the weekend at Calvin University, in Grand Rapids.
“The kids did great,” co-coach Karen Shineldecker said. “They were the youngest rookie team at the competition. That alone is pretty substantial.”
The CybOrioles is one of the top 72 teams from across the state to compete during the weekend.
Shineldecker and her husband, Cary, co-coached both middle school teams — both the original team No. 13885, which was established in 2018, and the rookie team No. 22313, which was just created this year because the number of students signing up for robotics was made up of all sixth-graders.
“We had 22 students sign up this year for robotics and that is a total blessing,” said Shineldecker.
The rookie team, which was mentored by team No. 13885, qualified for the state competition.
The rookie team went undefeated until the semifinals round in the Woody Flowers division.
“They did outstanding, they were gracious, they were kind and team players,” she said. “I am just so proud of them.”
This is not a club, it is competitive and it draws people from all over the state.
“Our kids are held at a higher academic expectation to even be eligible. You need to have a ‘C’ and above (in classes) that is just expected,” Shineldecker said. “It is strategic, competitive and it is tiring. At the state competition, these kids are there for several days in a row.
“The one unique thing that makes it interesting is the graciousness of it, there is no negativity. They help each other out, if there is another team that needs help they jump right in to help, they cheer them on. We respect each other and other teams.”
There are no divisions for the competitions. Ludington competes against everyone across the state and world. It is whoever comes to that table.
Shineldecker said these kids are competing against teams that are sponsored by Ford, Google and Amazon. Those teams Ludington is matched up against come with pretty deep pockets and against little teams that just started up, such as at Ludington Area Catholic or at O.J. DeJonge that have to find every dime to work.
“The school does not sponsor us, the schools do not sponsor this program,” she said. “It is not like sports. We do not get money from the school. We get a workshop, a place to be. If we want to compete at the high school level, the money is astronomical $30,000-plus.”
These kids after high school can turn pro right away, Shineldecker said. They can become somebody’s boss or run a company. At these competitions, the judges are all industry leaders, and they are looking at their future workforce.
The high school kickoff for robotics starts Jan. 7 with the first competition in the first week of March.