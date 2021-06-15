State Rep. Jack O’Malley, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and legislators from both parties on Tuesday announced a bipartisan bill package aimed at reforming and bolstering Michigan’s childcare system.
Some of the specifics are still being determined, but the general aim of the package is to help re-establish the state’s childcare industry in the wake of the pandemic by increasing access services and providing tools to strengthen, sustain and expand the state’s childcare industry as a whole.
O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, represents the 101st State House District which includes Mason County. He led a press conference about the bill package on Tuesday in Lansing. He said the process has been a “labor of love.”
O’Malley said he’s been pushing for childcare reform since he first sought office in 2018.
“When I talk to people in the counties I represent, they talk to me about how difficult it is to find child services,” he stated. “These are hardworking people… but the care they need for their children isn’t available.”
O’Malley said the COVID-19 pandemic has helped to shine a light on the issue, and “brought it out of the shadows.”
The bill package focuses on “common-sense” regulatory reforms that would remove some restrictions from childcare providers in order to increase the number of providers in the state.
O’Malley’s parts of the package include House Bills 5975 and 5977.
HB 5875 would address the number of children that can be cared for by a single provider.
“Right now, Michigan has a one-adult to six-child ratio,” O’Malley said. “I started having roundtables with parents and providers, and one of the things that came up was, if we could raise our ratio by even one, it could (help with) of lots of things.”
HB 5975 would increase that ratio, allowing as many as seven children per one adult.
O’Malley said it could help providers stay afloat and make a big difference to parents with multiple children.
“Twenty-four, 25 states have ratios higher than Michigan,” he said. “We’re allowing one more child. I think this is one of those common-sense things.”
HB 5977 would grant childcare providers a 90-day grace period in order to address health and safety issues.
Tuesday’s press conference came just after Whitmer announced plans on Monday to invest $1.4 billion in recent federal coronavirus relief dollars into the state’s childcare system, expanding income eligibility for low-cost child services, increasing state aid to providers that serve low-income families and offering higher pay and sign-on incentives for childcare professionals.
Several of the proposals that make up the package are the product of a work group consisting of both Republican and Democrat legislators, childcare providers and Whitmer’s administration.
“Earlier this year a coalition came together around a common goal — (making sure that) every working family has access to quality childcare that meets their needs,” Whitmer said. “There are so many parents with young children who continue to deal with the stresses of the last 15 months…
“This bill package, in addition to the budget I proposed, would take us huge steps forward and focus on a stronger childcare industry… I’m excited about it… This is a strong start.”
O’Malley was asked if the bill package should be taken in tandem with Whitmer’s proposal or considered separate.
“They’re separate and equal,” O’Malley said. “(Whitmer’s plan) has its timeline, and the bills have their own timeline,” O’Malley said. “Childcare’s been scuttled for a lot of years, and COVID was a terrible thing… but it brought the lack of childcare out of the shadows, and it brought $1.4 billion. That’s a great jumpstart.”
The bill package would aim to decrease “childcare deserts” throughout the state; hold those looking to “game the system” accountable; and make records about providers available for three years.
O’Malley was asked if the reporting period was sufficient for providing parents with all the information they need about providers and facilities, even if that information includes decades-old violations or investigations.
“If there was in investigation and it found nothing, we’ll say it found nothing,” O’Malley said. “We want families to know, but we want them to have current information.”
He said he didn’t want providers who have addressed past concerns to be held back by issues from the 1970s.
O”Malley said the bipartisan process was not without its challenges.
“We’ve had some differences of opinion… some knock-down, drag-outs…,” he said, “(but) we all knew the goal, and we all compromised here and there.”
O’Malley stressed that the work done in preparation of putting the bills together is only the start of a longer process.
“These are eight pieces of legislation and administrative goals the governor’s going to work on… and this is just the beginning,” he said. “If we don’t move forward, we’re standing still. We’re not going to solve the issue as soon as these get signed by Gov. Whitmer, but we’re moving forward.”
He added, “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. And that’s what we’re doing.”
Also involved in the press conference were Reps. John Roth, R-Traverse City; Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores; Julie Calley, R-Portland; Rodney Wakeman; R-Saginaw Township; Greg Markkanen, R-Hancock; Kelly Breen, D-Novi; and Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton; as well as Talent 2025 President Kevin Stotts; Alexa Kramer of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Alexa Kramer; and Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce President Stacy Bytwork, who was representing the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance