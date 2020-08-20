Oakview Medical Care Facility held its second family car parade for the residents on Wednesday. The family car parade was an opportunity for residents to see their family members from a safe distance.
“Its good for the residents to see familiar faces,” said Jannice Lamm, administrator at Oakview. “We are not allowed to have in-person visitation at this point, until we can resume that we will try to continue with these types of activities.”
Lamm said the facility got the OK from District Health Department No. 10 to host this event.
The first one was held on July 1 and featured a patriotic theme for the families to decorate their vehicles.
“We had a Fourth of July theme to the event. We called it our Patriotic Pandemic Parade,” Lamm said. “We had great participation with the first event, it was great to see all their faces light up and get a little emotional.”
Lamm said she and her staff are thankful of the continued support from the community during this time.
Lorri Sherton and family members decorated a side by side motorized vehicle prior to the family car parade. The family made posters for her mother, Joyce, who she has not been able to see because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have not seen her since March,” she said. “This will be my only view of her so we are going to yell and scream her name as we pass by.”
Sherton, who took part in the family car parade in July, said it was so good to she her then and that was a real emotional moment for her.
“This event is a lot of fun,” she said. “It is probably more work for us but a lot fun for them and good for us to see them.”
The parade had about 40 to 45 cars, side-by-sides, motorcycles and golf carts with around 100 people participating in the event.