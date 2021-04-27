Oak View Medical Care Facility resident Tony Budnick celebrated his 105th birthday on Tuesday with a special driveby parade by several local fire departments in his honor.
Budnick, wrapped in a winter coat, sat outside the facility along with a group of residents who cheered as fire engine after fire engine after fire engine passed by the Oakview with lights flashing and an occasional siren blaring to honor the centenarian.
Budnick, who came to the facility in 2019 before his 103rd birthday, has been a joy to have at Oakview, according to Director of Activities Mandy Ohman.
“It is a huge milestone birthday, and we wanted to do something special for him,” Ohman said. “We wanted to do something different. It is not an everyday kind-of event. He gets to have the community making it all about him.”
Ohman said Budnick is an extremely funny person. He loves to greet everyone and has a kind wink for everyone me meets.
“He is a very caring guy who tries to make sure everyone is OK,” she said. “He sits by the nursing station and keeps an eye on everyone and greets them. He is a really great guy.”
Following the short drive-by from the firefighters, the residents all sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Budnick.