AMBER TWP. — The bright yellow pedals of thousands of sunflowers swayed in the wind at Cherry Hill Farm. The sunflowers that surround the farm to the east and to the west have become a destination for motorists along that stretch of Conrad Road in Amber Township.
For photographers the flowers have become the subject or the place to bring their subject (with permission) during late July into early August.
This week the sunflowers have been a place for about 40 residents of Oakview Medical Care Facility to spend some time soaking up their beauty while getting out to take a breath of fresh country air.
Cherry Hill Farm owner Marcia Hansen said the sunflowers planted along about 10 acres of the farm are a crop they do not reap the financial benefit of like corn, oats or even hay.
“For me (the sunflowers) are a way to show people agriculture,” she said. “I think it is fascinating for people to see what the land can produce.”
Hansen sees people slow down as they drive down Conrad Road, which has several older farms including Cherry Hill, especially when the sunflowers were in full bloom.
Hansen said there is still a lot of beauty in the world and she is more than happy to have the group from Oakview come out and enjoy their beauty.
Oakview Activities Director Mandy Ohman said that Hansen invited the residents out to the farm to see the sunflowers.
“More than half wanted to go,” she said.
Ohman said this was the first time that she can remember going on a field trip to see the sunflowers.
“This is a new opportunity for us, everyone was excited,” she said.
Ohman said it takes more than just her department to take on a field trip. It is a group effort with the nurses getting the residents ready to go, and it takes the maintenance department who drive the residents there in a bus.
“It takes a lot of people to make an event like this happen.”
Oakview will have six busloads of residents tour the sunflowers during the next three days.